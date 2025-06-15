+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Shell Energy Stadium
team-logo
Watch live on Apple TV
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Montreal CF MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerHouston Dynamo FC vs CF MontrealHouston Dynamo FCCF Montreal

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo welcomes CF Montreal to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday for a pivotal MLS inter-conference clash.

Both teams are eager to rebound after recent defeats, with Houston aiming to reignite their playoff push and Montreal, who are rock bottom in the standings, desperate to reverse a poor run of form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montreal kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montreal lineups

Houston Dynamo FCHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMTL
31
J. Bond
24
O. Awodesu
22
P. Ortiz
36
F. Andrade
25
G. Dorsey
6
Artur
30
Junior Urso
27
S. Kowalczyk
9
O. Lingr
10
E. Ponce
8
A. Bassi
40
J. Sirois
13
L. Petrasso
27
D. Bugaj
2
J. Neal
24
G. Campbell
23
C. Clark
3
T. Pearce
6
S. Piette
22
V. Loturi
39
A. Guboglo
9
P. Owusu

4-2-3-1

MTLAway team crest

HOU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Olsen

MTL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Donadel

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo saw their four-match unbeaten run snapped in a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City last time out, leaving them just outside the playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Defensive frailties at home have been a concern, with 16 of their 25 goals conceded this season coming at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dynamo will be without several key players due to injury: Nelson Quinones, Andrew Tarbell, Daniel Steres, Erik Sviatchenko, and Lawrence Ennali are all sidelined. Despite these absences, the core of the squad remains intact, and Sebastian Kowalczyk, who scored his first goal of the season in the last match, will be a player to watch.

CF Montreal team news

Montreal’s struggles have deepened, with just two points from their last five matches and 16 goals conceded in that span. They are currently near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and have the second-worst defensive record in MLS this season.

The team will be missing several players: Giacomo Vrioni is suspended after a recent red card, while Nathan Saliba and Joel Waterman are also suspended due to card accumulation.

Injuries further deplete the squad, with Gennadiy Synchuk, Fabian Herbers, Bryce Duke, Dominik Yankov, and Owen Graham-Roache all unavailable. Dante Sealy is away on international duty with Trinidad and Tobago.

Form

HOU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MTL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

HOU

Last 5 matches

MTL

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta