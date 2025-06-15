How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Montreal CF MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo welcomes CF Montreal to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday for a pivotal MLS inter-conference clash.

Both teams are eager to rebound after recent defeats, with Houston aiming to reignite their playoff push and Montreal, who are rock bottom in the standings, desperate to reverse a poor run of form.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Houston Dynamo FC vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo saw their four-match unbeaten run snapped in a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City last time out, leaving them just outside the playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Defensive frailties at home have been a concern, with 16 of their 25 goals conceded this season coming at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dynamo will be without several key players due to injury: Nelson Quinones, Andrew Tarbell, Daniel Steres, Erik Sviatchenko, and Lawrence Ennali are all sidelined. Despite these absences, the core of the squad remains intact, and Sebastian Kowalczyk, who scored his first goal of the season in the last match, will be a player to watch.

CF Montreal team news

Montreal’s struggles have deepened, with just two points from their last five matches and 16 goals conceded in that span. They are currently near the bottom of the Eastern Conference and have the second-worst defensive record in MLS this season.

The team will be missing several players: Giacomo Vrioni is suspended after a recent red card, while Nathan Saliba and Joel Waterman are also suspended due to card accumulation.

Injuries further deplete the squad, with Gennadiy Synchuk, Fabian Herbers, Bryce Duke, Dominik Yankov, and Owen Graham-Roache all unavailable. Dante Sealy is away on international duty with Trinidad and Tobago.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

