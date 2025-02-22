How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Major League Soccer season kicks off with a heated Texan showdown as Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas go head-to-head on Sunday. This clash marks the opening matchday of the new campaign, promising an intense battle between two fierce rivals.

After securing a ninth-place finish in the 2023 Supporters’ Shield standings, Houston Dynamo entered the 2024 season determined to make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2012. The Orange Crush enjoyed another solid regular season, racking up 15 wins and nine draws from 34 matches, finishing fifth in the Western Conference. They comfortably secured an automatic playoff spot, ending the campaign seven points clear of eighth-placed Vancouver Whitecaps.

Meanwhile, Dallas is eager to turn things around after missing out on postseason football for the past six years. It was a disappointing 2024 campaign for Eric Quill’s squad, as they managed 11 wins and eight draws but suffered 15 defeats across 34 games. That left them in 11th place in the Western Conference and 19th overall in the Supporters’ Shield standings, falling short of a playoff spot.

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

MLS match between Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT/8:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Houston Dynamo will be without Nelson Quiñónes, as the Colombian forward continues his long recovery from a severe knee injury suffered in February 2024. Lawrence Ennali also remains sidelined after tearing his cruciate ligament in September, while 20-year-old Exon Arzu is still out due to an injury sustained in October.

On the positive side, Jack McGlynn is in line for his league debut after making the move from Philadelphia Union in January, while Nicolás Lodeiro and Michael Halliday, who recently arrived from Orlando City, could also feature.

FC Dallas team news

Dallas, too, has its share of injury setbacks. Brazilian defender Geovane Jesus remains out as he continues his long recovery from a cruciate ligament injury. Paxton Pomykal, a key figure in midfield, has been out of action since March due to a knee injury and will play no part in this weekend’s clash.

One player Dallas will be counting on is Petar Musa, who was a standout performer last season. The Croatian striker bagged 16 goals and three assists in 30 league appearances, and he’ll be aiming to lead the line once again as the visitors seek a strong start to the season.

