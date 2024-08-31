How to watch today's Houston Dash vs Utah Royals NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash will take on Utah Royals in the NWSL at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

These two are separated by just two points going into the game. They are stuck at the bottom of the standings and will be desperate for more points in the bag.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ION and Tubi in the US. ION is available to stream via Fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Houston Dash vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date: August 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 9: 30pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9: 30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Diana Ordonez found the net twice in the final two Summer Cup games and will be expected to come up with the goals in the league as well.

The team will be hoping to ride the momentum from a solid Summer Cup showing. Interestingly, despite being stuck around the bottom of the standings, Houston's Jane Campbell has six clean sheets so far.

Houston Dash predicted XI: McKinney; Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs; Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen; Alozie, Bachmann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz, McKinney Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Kizer, Nagasato, Olivieri, Ordonez, Patterson, West

Utah Royals team news

The Royals have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their NWSL game against Houston on Saturday.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Burns, Del Fava, Tejada, Pogarch; Foederer, Nyberg; Mozingo, Sentnor, Monaghan; Betfort.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Griffitts, Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Tejada, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Henry, Fraser, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort, Tanaka

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/04/24 Utah Royals 0 - 0 Houston Dash NWSL 18/07/20 Houston Dash P 0 - 0 Utah Royals NWSL Challenge Cup 30/06/20 Houston Dash 3 - 3 Utah Royals NWSL Challenge Cup 13/10/19 Utah Royals 2 - 1 Houston Dash NWSL 14/09/19 Houston Dash 2 - 1 Utah Royals NWSL

