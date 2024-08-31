How to watch today's Houston Dash vs Utah Royals NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Houston Dash will take on Utah Royals in the NWSL at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.
These two are separated by just two points going into the game. They are stuck at the bottom of the standings and will be desperate for more points in the bag.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Houston Dash vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ION and Tubi in the US. ION is available to stream via Fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Houston Dash vs Utah Royals kick-off time
|Date:
|August 31, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9: 30pm ET
|Venue:
|Shell Energy Stadium
The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9: 30pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Houston Dash team news
Diana Ordonez found the net twice in the final two Summer Cup games and will be expected to come up with the goals in the league as well.
The team will be hoping to ride the momentum from a solid Summer Cup showing. Interestingly, despite being stuck around the bottom of the standings, Houston's Jane Campbell has six clean sheets so far.
Houston Dash predicted XI: McKinney; Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs; Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen; Alozie, Bachmann
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Campbell, Hinz, McKinney
|Defenders:
|Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Tarciane
|Midfielders:
|Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, van Zanten
|Forwards:
|Alozie, Bachmann, Kizer, Nagasato, Olivieri, Ordonez, Patterson, West
Utah Royals team news
The Royals have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their NWSL game against Houston on Saturday.
Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Burns, Del Fava, Tejada, Pogarch; Foederer, Nyberg; Mozingo, Sentnor, Monaghan; Betfort.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Haught, Nelson, Roque
|Defenders:
|Griffitts, Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Tejada, Riehl, Dorsey
|Midfielders:
|Nyberg, Henry, Fraser, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray
|Forwards:
|Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort, Tanaka
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|28/04/24
|Utah Royals 0 - 0 Houston Dash
|NWSL
|18/07/20
|Houston Dash P 0 - 0 Utah Royals
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|30/06/20
|Houston Dash 3 - 3 Utah Royals
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|13/10/19
|Utah Royals 2 - 1 Houston Dash
|NWSL
|14/09/19
|Houston Dash 2 - 1 Utah Royals
|NWSL