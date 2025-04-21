How to watch Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Toronto Blue Jays open a three-game road series against the Houston Astros on Monday, aiming to stay hot after winning three of their last four.
Toronto will be looking to notch just its second series victory away from home this season.
Houston, on the other hand, rebounded from a tough series loss to St. Louis by taking two of three from San Diego. Now the Astros will try to build on that success with another series win at Minute Maid Park.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs. the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.
Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time
The Houston Astros will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.
Date
Monday, April 21, 2025
First-Pitch Time
8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT
Venue
Daikin Park
Location
Houston, Texas
Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players
Houston Astros team news
Jeremy Peña enters Monday riding an 11-game hitting streak and has been a steady presence at the plate, hitting .297 over his last 10 games with three doubles, a homer, and five RBIs. José Altuve has also launched three homers this season, tying Peña for the team lead. Jake Meyers leads Houston with a .305 batting average.
Toronto will send Kevin Gausman (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the campaign. Gausman has been reliable and will look to contain a Houston lineup that’s heating up.
Toronto Blue Jays team news
At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .305 with six doubles and 14 walks, while Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 13 RBIs. George Springer has been their most consistent hitter, sporting a .344 average. Andrés Giménez is tied for the team lead in home runs with three.
For Houston, Hunter Brown gets the start. The right-hander has been sharp this year, boasting a 2-1 record with a stellar 1.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 24.2 innings.
Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays Series info
Game 1
Date
Monday, April 21
First-Pitch Time
8:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Astros)
Hunter Brown
Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
Kevin Gausman
TV Channel
SCHN and SN1
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 2
Date
Tuesday, April 22
First-Pitch Time
8:10 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Astros)
Martín Pérez
Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)
Richard Fitts
TV Channel
SCHN and SN1
Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
Date
Wednesday, April 23
First-Pitch Time
7:40 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (White Sox)
Ryan Gusto
Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)
Bowden Francis
TV Channel
SCHN and SN1
Livestream
|Fubo
Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/15/2025
ST
Houston Astros
Toronto Blue Jays
6 – 5
03/10/2025
ST
Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros
8 – 3
07/04/2024
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros
3 – 5
07/04/2024
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros
2 – 9
07/03/2024
MLB
Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros
7 – 6