How to watch Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros vs the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays open a three-game road series against the Houston Astros on Monday, aiming to stay hot after winning three of their last four.

Toronto will be looking to notch just its second series victory away from home this season.

Houston, on the other hand, rebounded from a tough series loss to St. Louis by taking two of three from San Diego. Now the Astros will try to build on that success with another series win at Minute Maid Park.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCHN and SN1

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Date Monday, April 21, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Daikin Park Location Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players

Houston Astros team news

Jeremy Peña enters Monday riding an 11-game hitting streak and has been a steady presence at the plate, hitting .297 over his last 10 games with three doubles, a homer, and five RBIs. José Altuve has also launched three homers this season, tying Peña for the team lead. Jake Meyers leads Houston with a .305 batting average.

Toronto will send Kevin Gausman (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the campaign. Gausman has been reliable and will look to contain a Houston lineup that’s heating up.

Toronto Blue Jays team news

At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .305 with six doubles and 14 walks, while Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 13 RBIs. George Springer has been their most consistent hitter, sporting a .344 average. Andrés Giménez is tied for the team lead in home runs with three.

For Houston, Hunter Brown gets the start. The right-hander has been sharp this year, boasting a 2-1 record with a stellar 1.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 24.2 innings.

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays Series info

Game 1

Date Monday, April 21 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Astros) Hunter Brown Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays) Kevin Gausman TV Channel SCHN and SN1 Livestream Fubo

Game 2

Date Tuesday, April 22 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Astros) Martín Pérez Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays) Richard Fitts TV Channel SCHN and SN1 Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, April 23 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET Starting Pitcher (White Sox) Ryan Gusto Starting Pitcher (Red Sox) Bowden Francis TV Channel SCHN and SN1 Livestream Fubo

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record