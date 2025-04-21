+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros vs the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Toronto Blue Jays open a three-game road series against the Houston Astros on Monday, aiming to stay hot after winning three of their last four.

Toronto will be looking to notch just its second series victory away from home this season.

Houston, on the other hand, rebounded from a tough series loss to St. Louis by taking two of three from San Diego. Now the Astros will try to build on that success with another series win at Minute Maid Park.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs. the Toronto Blue Jays MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SCHN and SN1
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Date

Monday, April 21, 2025

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT

Venue

Daikin Park

Location

Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays team news, injury reports & key players

Houston Astros team news

Jeremy Peña enters Monday riding an 11-game hitting streak and has been a steady presence at the plate, hitting .297 over his last 10 games with three doubles, a homer, and five RBIs. José Altuve has also launched three homers this season, tying Peña for the team lead. Jake Meyers leads Houston with a .305 batting average.

Toronto will send Kevin Gausman (2-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the campaign. Gausman has been reliable and will look to contain a Houston lineup that’s heating up.

Toronto Blue Jays team news

At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .305 with six doubles and 14 walks, while Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 13 RBIs. George Springer has been their most consistent hitter, sporting a .344 average. Andrés Giménez is tied for the team lead in home runs with three.

For Houston, Hunter Brown gets the start. The right-hander has been sharp this year, boasting a 2-1 record with a stellar 1.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 24.2 innings.

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays Series info

Game 1

Date

Monday, April 21

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Astros)

Hunter Brown

Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)

Kevin Gausman

TV Channel

SCHN and SN1

Livestream

Fubo

Game 2

Date

Tuesday, April 22

First-Pitch Time

8:10 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Astros)

Martín Pérez

Starting Pitcher (Blue Jays)

Richard Fitts

TV Channel

SCHN and SN1

Livestream

Fubo

Game 3

Date

Wednesday, April 23

First-Pitch Time

7:40 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (White Sox)

Ryan Gusto

Starting Pitcher (Red Sox)

Bowden Francis

TV Channel

SCHN and SN1

Livestream

Fubo

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/15/2025

ST

Houston Astros

Toronto Blue Jays

6 – 5

03/10/2025

ST

Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros

8 – 3

07/04/2024

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros

3 – 5

07/04/2024

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros

2 – 9

07/03/2024

MLB

Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros

7 – 6

