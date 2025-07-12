How to watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers gear up for another Lone Star showdown with Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Friday at Daikin Park, as the heated in-state rivalry rolls on.

The Rangers (47-48) have started to shake off their offensive funk. With a 7-3 victory over Houston to open the series, Texas has now scored five or more runs in seven of their last 11 games, a much-needed surge for a club that struggled mightily at the plate earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, the Astros (55-39) have managed to stay in the win column despite being ravaged by injuries. An astounding 16 players are currently sidelined, including star shortstop Jeremy Peña and slugger Yordan Alvarez. Even with their lineup and rotation heavily patched together, Houston remains a top contender in the American League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs the Texas Rangers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCHN, CW33

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros will take on the Texas Rangers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 7:35 pm ET/4:35 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Date Saturday, July 12, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:35 pm ET/4:35 pm PT Venue Daikin Park Location Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers team news, injury reports & key players

Houston Astros team news

Powering the Astros' offense is Isaac Paredes, who leads the team with 19 home runs. He sits 17th in the majors in long balls and 53rd in RBI. Altuve has also stepped up, leading the club with 51 RBIs. The veteran second baseman enters Friday’s tilt riding a two-game hitting streak and is slashing .316 over his last five contests with a pair of doubles, a triple, a homer, and seven RBIs.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .243 with 12 homers on the year, while rookie Cam Smith is slashing .286 and has quietly put together a solid stretch, entering this matchup with hits in two straight and batting .217 over his last five games.

Looking to even the series, the Astros will hand the ball to their ace Framber Valdez. The lefty has been reliable as ever, boasting a 10-4 record through 18 starts. He’s notched 13 quality outings, maintaining a sharp 2.90 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

Texas Rangers team news

On the other side, Marcus Semien remains a steady presence for the Rangers, posting a .239 average with 10 homers and a .318 OBP. He may not be mashing at a top-tier pace (117th in HRs), but his consistency and leadership remain vital. Josh Smith, with a team-best .287 average, continues to pace the lineup, while Corey Seager (.265, 13 HRs) and Wyatt Langford (team-high 14 HRs) add plenty of pop.

Still hovering just below.500, Texas remains in striking distance of the AL Wild Card pack. With the postseason picture still wide open, every game matters, and a strong weekend could reignite their playoff hopes.

Jacob deGrom is set to take the mound in Saturday’s game two, and the Rangers will be hoping for another vintage outing from the ace. After missing time in recent seasons, deGrom has looked like his old dominant self in 2025, owning a 9-2 record, 2.29 ERA, and a minuscule 0.91 WHIP through 18 starts. If he’s dealing, Texas has a real shot to make a statement.

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers head-to-head record