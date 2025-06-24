How to watch Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are set to square off Tuesday at Daikin Park, with both clubs leaning on key contributors like Jeremy Peña and Trea Turner to make an impact at the dish.

The Phillies (47-31) have been red-hot over the past couple of weeks, dropping just three of their last 13 games. Philadelphia has claimed victory in four straight series and closed out their weekend with a convincing 7-1 win over the Mets on Sunday. Kyle Schwarber continued his tear at the plate, launching his 24th homer of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Astros (45-33) enter Tuesday’s clash in stellar form. Houston hasn’t lost a series in their last nine and has taken nine of its last 12 games. Sitting comfortably atop the AL West—five games clear of the Mariners, the Astros capped their three-game road set with an 8-7 triumph over the Angels, powered by a two-homer effort from Mauricio Dubón.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston Astros vs the Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-PH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch time

The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Date Tuesday, June 24, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET/5:10 pm PT Venue Daikin Park Location Houston, Texas

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies team news, injury reports & key players

Houston Astros team news

Peña has been Houston’s most consistent bat this season, slashing .326 to lead the team. He currently sits 57th in the majors in home runs and 54th in RBIs. Isaac Paredes has supplied the bulk of the team’s power, topping the roster with 16 long balls and 45 RBIs, good for 18th and 31st in the league, respectively. Paredes enters the series on a three-game hitting streak, going .267 over his last five appearances with a homer and an RBI. Jose Altuve brings a solid .269 average with 12 home runs, while Jake Meyers has quietly posted a .310 clip and is riding a 10-game hit streak, batting .432 in that stretch.

Framber Valdez gets the nod for Houston on Tuesday. The veteran southpaw has posted an 8-4 record with a 3.09 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 15 starts (96 innings). The two-time All-Star is locked in, yielding exactly two earned runs in each of his last three outings and aiming to notch his seventh win in a row.

Philadelphia Phillies team news

On the Phillies’ side, Schwarber continues to deliver with authority. He leads the team with 24 homers and 55 RBIs, ranking fifth in MLB in home runs and 11th in RBIs. He’s hit safely in four straight and is slashing .316 over his last five games with two home runs and three walks. Trea Turner remains a steady presence in the lineup, carrying a team-best .300 average, while Nick Castellanos (.286, 21 doubles) and Alec Bohm (.290) have offered plenty of support offensively.

Taking the mound for the Phillies is left-hander Ranger Suárez, who brings a 6-1 mark and sparkling 2.20 ERA into his 10th start of the season. The 29-year-old has been on cruise control lately, going seven full innings in each of his last three starts while giving up just three earned runs combined over that span.

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Series info

Game 2

Date Wednesday, June 25, 2025 First-Pitch Time 8:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Astros) Colton Gordon Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel SCHN and NBCS-PH Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Thursday, June 26, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:10 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Astros) Hunter Brown Starting Pitcher (Phillies) Zack Wheeler TV Channel SCHN and NBCS-PH Livestream Fubo

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies head-to-head record