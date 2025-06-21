How to watch today's Honduras vs El Salvador CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Honduras and El Salvador renew their Central American rivalry in a pivotal Group B clash at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.
The teams are seeking their first win of the tournament after disappointing opening results—Honduras suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Canada, their worst Gold Cup loss this century, while El Salvador played out a goalless draw with Curaçao. With both sides needing points to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive, the match promises tension and intensity, especially given the tight history between these nations in recent years
The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Honduras vs El Salvador kick-off time
The match will be played on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Honduras team news
Honduras enter this match looking to bounce back from their humbling opening loss, which ended a four-game winning streak across all competitions. Head coach Reinaldo Rueda is expected to make several changes to the starting lineup in search of a spark but has no fresh injury concerns or suspensions.
Honduras has historically dominated this fixture in the Gold Cup, winning both previous meetings without conceding a goal.
El Salvador team news
El Salvador, meanwhile, come into the game unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, but their lack of attacking output was evident in the draw with Curaçao, where they managed just one shot on target.
Head coach Hernan Gomez has no new injuries or suspensions and is expected to name an unchanged lineup. El Salvador will be looking for their first Gold Cup win since 2021 and to build on their recent defensive solidity as they aim to upset their rivals.