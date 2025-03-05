+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
CONCACAF Champions Cup
team-logo
Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero
team-logo
watch on fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Herediano vs LA Galaxy CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CONCACAF Champions CupLA GalaxyClub Sport Herediano vs LA GalaxyClub Sport Herediano

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Club Sport Herediano and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Herediano will take on LA Galaxy in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Eladio Rosabal Cordero Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors have lost their last two games and will be desperate to bounce back with a win. Herediano are unbeaten in their last five outings and will be hoping to claim an early advantage with a first-leg victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Herediano vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FS2Watch here
ViXWatch here
TubiWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2, VIX and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Herediano vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

crest
CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup
Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero

The match will be played at the Eladio Rosabal Cordero Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Herediano team news

Herediano head into their Round of 16 matchup with a fully fit squad, giving them a complete roster to choose from.

They will be hoping they can take advantage of Galaxy's poor recent run.

LA Galaxy team news

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy will have to navigate the fixture without multiple players, including Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil.

Form

CSH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LAG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CSH

Last 2 matches

LAG

0

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

1

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement