How to watch today's Herediano vs LA Galaxy CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Herediano will take on LA Galaxy in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Eladio Rosabal Cordero Stadium on Wednesday.
The visitors have lost their last two games and will be desperate to bounce back with a win. Herediano are unbeaten in their last five outings and will be hoping to claim an early advantage with a first-leg victory.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Herediano vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2, VIX and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Herediano vs LA Galaxy kick-off time
The match will be played at the Eladio Rosabal Cordero Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Herediano team news
Herediano head into their Round of 16 matchup with a fully fit squad, giving them a complete roster to choose from.
They will be hoping they can take advantage of Galaxy's poor recent run.
LA Galaxy team news
Meanwhile, LA Galaxy will have to navigate the fixture without multiple players, including Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil.