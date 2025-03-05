How to watch today's Herediano vs LA Galaxy CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Club Sport Herediano and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Herediano will take on LA Galaxy in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Eladio Rosabal Cordero Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors have lost their last two games and will be desperate to bounce back with a win. Herediano are unbeaten in their last five outings and will be hoping to claim an early advantage with a first-leg victory.

How to watch Herediano vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2, VIX and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Herediano vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero

The match will be played at the Eladio Rosabal Cordero Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Herediano team news

Herediano head into their Round of 16 matchup with a fully fit squad, giving them a complete roster to choose from.

They will be hoping they can take advantage of Galaxy's poor recent run.

LA Galaxy team news

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy will have to navigate the fixture without multiple players, including Riqui Puig and Joseph Paintsil.

CSH Last 2 matches LAG 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win LA Galaxy 4 - 1 Club Sport Herediano

Club Sport Herediano 0 - 0 LA Galaxy 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

