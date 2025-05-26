How to watch today's Hatayspor vs Fenerbahce Super Lig game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Super Lig match between Hatayspor and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hatayspor and Fenerbahce face off at Mersin Stadyumu on Monday in the penultimate round of the Turkish Super Lig. This match marks Hatayspor’s final home appearance before relegation, capping a difficult season where they sit second-bottom and have already confirmed their drop to the second tier. The hosts, however, come into the game on a rare high after a 5-0 thrashing of Adana Demirspor, ending a seven-game winless streak.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are secure in second place and have nothing left to play for in terms of silverware, but pressure remains on José Mourinho to finish the season strongly after failing to challenge Galatasaray for the title. The Yellow Canaries have dominated this fixture historically, unbeaten in nine meetings with Hatayspor, and are aiming to extend their four-match winning streak away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Super Lig - Super Lig Yeni Hatay Stadyumu

The match will be played at Mersin Stadyumu on Monday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Hatayspor team news

Hatayspor are again without Rui Pedro and Carlos Strandberg, limiting their options in attack. Francisco Calvo returns from suspension and is expected to slot back into defense, while Abdulkadir Parmak is fully fit and should start in midfield.

Manager Murat Şahin will likely stick to the attacking 4-3-3 setup that brought success last week, with Bilal Boutobba and Jonathan Okoronkwo expected to lead the line.

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce are missing several regulars: Fred is suspended, while Diego Carlos, Mert Hakan Yandas, Irfan Can Kahveci, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jayden Oosterwolde, and Rodrigo Becao are all out injured.

Mourinho is expected to field a strong side for this penultimate clash of the season.

