How to watch today's GV San Jose vs Fluminense Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between GV San Jose and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

GV San Jose host Fluminense in a crucial Copa Sudamericana group stage encounter on Thursday at Estadio Hernando Siles.

Fluminense, currently leading the group, are favorites after a commanding 5-0 win in the reverse fixture, while GV San José look to bounce back and keep their qualification hopes alive. Both teams are under pressure to secure points as the group stage nears its conclusion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

GV San Jose vs Fluminense kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday at Estadio Hernando Siles, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

GV San Jose team news

GV San José have struggled defensively in the Sudamericana, and have lost two of their last four games in the competition. There are no specific reports of major injuries or suspensions affecting their squad for this fixture, but their recent form and defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern.

The team will likely rely on their home support and hope to tighten up at the back to challenge the group leaders.

Fluminense team news

Fluminense arrive with no fresh injury concerns. They have maintained strong form, winning their last two away matches in the competition.

No new suspensions are reported, and the group leaders will hope they can pick up another important win.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GV San Jose Last match FLU 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Fluminense 5 - 0 GV San Jose 0 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

