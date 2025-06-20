How to watch today's Guatemala vs Panama CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Guatemala and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Guatemala and Panama square off at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Friday with the Group C lead at stake in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Both teams come into the match with three points after opening-round victories—Guatemala edged Jamaica 1-0 for a historic first Gold Cup win over the Reggae Boyz, while Panama put on an attacking clinic in a 5-2 rout of Guadeloupe, scoring four goals in the first half. This fixture marks the first-ever Gold Cup meeting between the sides, though Panama holds a significant edge in recent head-to-heads, unbeaten in the last 13 encounters.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Guatemala vs Panama kick-off time

The match will be played at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Friday, with kick-off at 10pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Guatemala team news

Guatemala enter the match with a fully fit and available squad, giving head coach Luis Fernando Tena the freedom to name an unchanged lineup from the side that defeated Jamaica.

Óscar Santis, who netted his first Gold Cup goal in the opener, is expected to continue in the attacking midfield role, supported by a disciplined defensive unit that limited Jamaica to few clear chances.

There are no reported injuries or suspensions for Guatemala, and the team’s consistent selection and defensive organization have been the foundation of their recent progress. Tena’s men will look to stay compact and strike on the counter, as they did so effectively in their opening match.

Panama team news

Panama, under Thomas Christiansen, arrives with confidence after their explosive win over Guadeloupe, where Ismael Díaz starred with a brace and José Luis Rodríguez was a constant threat down the flank.

Panama's squad for this Gold Cup reflects a changing of the guard, as several experienced regulars—including Cecilio Waterman, José Fajardo, Adalberto Carrasquilla, and Harold Cummings—were left out, making way for emerging talent. There are no new injuries or suspensions reported, and Christiansen is likely to field a similar starting eleven.

