How to watch Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The struggling Chicago White Sox (2-8) will try to snap a six-game skid when they close out their series against the Cleveland Guardians (4-6) on Thursday.

Chicago opened the season with promise, routing the Angels 8-1 in their opener. But since then, the wheels have come off. The White Sox dropped the next two games to the Halos and followed the same pattern against the Twins—blowout win, back-to-back losses. Things only got worse over the weekend as they were swept by Detroit and held to just two hits in Tuesday’s 1-0 series-opening loss to Cleveland.

The Guardians haven’t exactly lit the league on fire either. After taking two of three from the Royals, they were swept by the Padres. They edged out a win in their opener against the Angels but lost the next two to drop the series.

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Chicago White Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Thursday, April 10, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:10 pm ET/10:10 am PT Venue Progressive Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs Chicago White Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Cleveland Guardians team news

Cleveland's offense has been led by José Ramírez, who’s clubbed four homers and driven in six. Kyle Manzardo leads the club in RBIs with nine and has three home runs of his own, while Steven Kwan enters the matchup batting .316. Carlos Santana has quietly been productive, collecting 11 hits with a .349 on-base percentage and a .421 slugging mark.

Gavin Williams will take the mound for Cleveland on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 4.50 ERA across two starts this season, still looking for his first decision. For his career, Williams is 6-15 with a 4.07 ERA over 34 starts.

Chicago White Sox team news

Offensively, Chicago has been ice-cold. Nick Maton leads the team with two home runs, while Matt Thaiss is batting .211 with a double and six walks. Michael A. Taylor is hitting just .200 with one homer. A rare bright spot has been Korey Lee, who’s off to a hot start, batting .385 with a pair of doubles.

Jonathan Cannon is slated to start for the White Sox in the finale. Through two starts this season, the righty has a 3.12 ERA and a 0-1 record. In 25 career appearances (23 starts), Cannon owns a 5-11 record and a 4.40 ERA.

