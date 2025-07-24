How to watch today's Guarani vs Universidad de Chile Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Guarani and Universidad de Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A decisive Copa Sudamericana second-leg tie is set for Estadio Rogelio Silvino Livieres, as Guarani attempt a miracle comeback against Universidad de Chile on Thursday.

The Chilean side bring a massive 5-0 advantage from the first leg, leaving the Paraguayans with a steep climb if they are to rescue their hopes of continental progression.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Guarani vs Universidad de Chile online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including fubo. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Guarani vs Universidad de Chile kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Rogelio Silvino Livieres on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Guarani team news

Guarani are reeling from a heavy defeat in Santiago and have significant absences heading into the home leg. Defender Mario Lopez is suspended after a red card in the first encounter. Key fullback Leonardo Rolon is ruled out with torn knee ligaments, while first-choice goalkeeper Gaspar Servio continues to recover from a cruciate ligament injury.

The lineup will require adjustments, likely relying on alternate defensive options and a young back line. Víctor Bernay’s squad have managed just one goal in their last four matches and will need both creativity and discipline to threaten a comeback.

Universidad de Chile team news

Universidad de Chile travel with commanding confidence after their dominant first-leg win, which featured five different goal scorers. The only notable absences from their squad last week were Leandro Fernández (ankle sprain) and Nicolás Ramírez (shoulder), both of whom missed the opening leg and remain question marks for the return.

Head coach Gustavo Álvarez is anticipated to stick with his strongest lineup as he looks to secure a safe passage to the round of 16 for the first time in over a decade. Veterans Charles Aránguiz and Javier Altamirano will orchestrate midfield play, while Lucas Assadi and Nicolás Guerra provide attack.

