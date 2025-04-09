How to watch today's Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals, as well as start time and team news.

The Gujarat Titans will square off against the Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the 2025 Indian Premier League, with the action set to unfold at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT come into this fixture riding high, having stitched together four consecutive victories following their season-opening defeat at home to Punjab. That winning streak has propelled them to second in the standings, and they’re beginning to resemble the well-oiled machine opponents will be wary of as the tournament progresses.

As for the Royals, they endured a rocky start to their campaign, losing their first two matches, but have since turned the tide with strong back-to-back away wins—first against Chennai Super Kings and then a commanding 50-run triumph over Punjab Kings.

GT vs RR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals will take place on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

Date Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad, India

How to watch GT vs RR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

GT vs RR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Gujarat Titans Team News

Their batting unit is starting to hum. Sai Sudharsan has been a standout performer, leading the run charts for Gujarat with 191 runs at an impressive average of 47.75 and a strike rate touching 150. Shubman Gill, after a string of low scores, struck a timely unbeaten 61 off 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad—just the kind of knock GT needed from their skipper. Ahmedabad has been a happy hunting ground for him, where he averages over 60.

In the middle order, Sherfane Rutherford has quietly played the enforcer’s role to perfection, smashing 129 runs at a rapid strike rate of 176.71 across four innings. GT also handed Washington Sundar his season debut last time out, and he made an instant impact—reviving the innings from a precarious 16/2 with a crucial 49 off 29.

While the batting has steadily improved, the Titans' bowling unit has been doing the bulk of the heavy lifting. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Kishore have all delivered consistently. Siraj has been a menace with the new ball, while Kishore has maintained an economy of just 7.06 in the middle overs. However, Rashid Khan has yet to find his usual rhythm, and along with Ishant Sharma, has looked more hittable than usual—a concern GT will be eager to address quickly.

GT Probable Playing XI Against RR

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma/ Arshad Khan

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

Rajasthan Royals Team News

The win in Mullanpur was close to flawless. Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back into form with a stylish 67 off 45, while skipper Sanju Samson contributed a breezy 38. Riyan Parag continued his resurgence with a brisk 43 not out off 25 balls.

RR’s depth with the bat is becoming more reassuring. With the likes of Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, and Shimron Hetmyer waiting down the order, they have the firepower to launch late, provided the top order lays the platform.

On the bowling front, Jofra Archer appears to be finding his groove again. He’s bagged 4 wickets in his last two outings and has been hitting good lengths with pace and precision. In the middle overs, spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have stifled opposition batters, combining for 10 wickets so far. Sandeep Sharma, true to his reputation, has kept things tight at the death with his subtle variations.

RR Probable Playing XI Against GT

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya

GT vs RR Head-to-Head Records

Gujarat Titans have dominated the head-to-head battle against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, coming out on top in five of their six encounters so far. The Royals, inaugural champions of the league, have managed just a solitary win in this fixture, trailing significantly in this growing rivalry.

GT vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and dry

Hot and dry Pitch: Balanced

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to offer a fair contest between bat and ball, with assistance available for both quicks and spinners. Historically, sides have preferred chasing here, and that trend may continue.

The opening game of IPL 2025 at this venue turned into a batting bonanza, with more than 475 runs piled on a flat, lifeless track that gave bowlers little to work with. However, the second fixture presented a stark contrast—offering grip and variable bounce, allowing both seamers and spinners to make their presence felt. Should a similar surface be prepared again, teams batting first will aim to make full use of the powerplay before shifting gears as the pitch slows down. Scoring could become increasingly difficult in the second half of the innings as the ball holds up.

Conditions in Ahmedabad will be typically hot and dry, with no threat of rain to disrupt proceedings.