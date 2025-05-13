How to watch today's Gremio vs Godoy Cruz Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Gremio and Godoy Cruz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gremio and Godoy Cruz meet at Arena do Grêmio on Tuesday in a top-of-the-table Copa Sudamericana Group D clash.

Both teams are unbeaten in the group stage and come into this fixture as the top two teams in the group stage, making this a pivotal match in the race for group supremacy. Their last encounter ended in a 2-2 draw, highlighting the evenly matched nature of these sides and setting the stage for another intense contest in Porto Alegre.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gremio vs Godoy Cruz kick-off time

The match will be played at Arena do Grêmio on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Gremio team news

Grêmio approach this match with a full-strength squad and no reported injuries or suspensions. Manager Mano Menezes is expected to field his strongest lineup, as the team looks to capitalize on home advantage and maintain their unbeaten run in the competition.

The absence of any fitness or disciplinary issues allows Gremio maximum tactical flexibility for this crucial fixture.

Godoy Cruz team news

Godoy Cruz also have a largely healthy squad, though they will be without defender Leonardo Jara and forward Nahuel Ulariaga, both sidelined with injuries. There are no suspensions reported, and the rest of the team is available for selection.

Godoy Cruz’s consistency and tactical discipline on the road have been key to their success so far, and manager Daniel Oldrá is expected to stick with his preferred setup as they aim to secure a vital result in Brazil.

