How to watch today's Gremio vs Alianza Lima Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Gremio and Alianza Lima, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pivotal second leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout play-off sees Gremio host Alianza Lima at Arena do Gremio on Wednesday.

With Alianza holding a 2-0 lead from the first meeting in Peru, both teams face immense pressure: Gremio must overturn the deficit on home soil to advance, while Alianza Lima seek to protect their advantage and make club history.

Gremio vs Alianza Lima kick-off time

The match will be played at Arena do Gremio on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Gremio team news

Gremio approach this match needing a response after their 2-0 defeat in the first leg, where they struggled offensively and allowed Alianza to dominate possession and chances. Injuries are an ongoing concern: Danish forward Martin Braithwaite, usually a reliable scorer, is sidelined with an ankle injury, and further absentees include João Lucas, Gustavo Cuéllar, João Pedro, Cristian Olivera, and Rodrigo Ely.

Alianza Lima team news

Alianza Lima arrive with momentum and confidence after a 2-0 home victory in the first leg, where Gaspar Gentile and Erick Castillo scored and the team controlled the tempo, enjoying 57% possession and generating more clear-cut opportunities than their opponents.

Manager Néstor Gorosito has reliable squad continuity: there are no major injuries or suspensions reported, allowing Alianza to call on their strongest side for this historic fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GRE Last match ALI 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Alianza Lima 2 - 0 Gremio 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

