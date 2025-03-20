How to watch today's Greece vs Scotland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A Qualification match between Greece and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Greece will take on Scotland in the UEFA Nations League at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

Scotland have won their last two games and will be confident of carrying on with that run and claiming the first-leg advantage.

Greece are heading into this game on the back of a win over Finland but Scotland's challenge may prove to be too difficult to deal with.

How to watch Greece vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Greece vs Scotland kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A Qualification - UEFA Nations League A Qualification Karaiskakis Stadium

The match will be played at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Greece team news

Greece's attack will be led by Vangelis Pavlidis, while Slavia Prague midfielder Christos Zafeiris returns from suspension after missing the match in Finland.

Promising Belgium-born youngster Kostas Karetsas has been included in the squad following his decision to switch international allegiance.

Scotland team news

Winger Ben Doak remains sidelined for both legs due to a significant thigh injury, but Scotland boss Steve Clarke welcomes back Torino striker Che Adams and Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who also missed Euro 2024.

