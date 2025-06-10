How to watch today's Greece vs Bulgaria friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between Greece and Bulgaria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Greece will look to build momentum ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign when they welcome Bulgaria to Pankritio Stadio for a friendly on Tuesday evening.

Gus Poyet’s men were impressive in their recent outing against Slovakia, particularly in the second half, where they asserted control and ran out convincing 4-1 winners. With the match level at the break, Greece turned on the style after halftime, led by in-form striker Vangelis Pavlidis, and closed out the game with two late strikes that underscored their attacking dominance.

Bulgaria, meanwhile, will be eager to shore things up at the back after a frustrating draw against Cyprus. Despite Aleksandar Kolev twice putting them ahead with a brace, the Bulgarians were unable to hold on either time, with the Cypriots netting a late equalizer in the dying moments. Defensive lapses have been a recurring issue, and head coach Ilian Iliev will be desperate to see more composure from his backline in Heraklion.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Greece vs Bulgaria online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Greece vs Bulgaria kick-off time

The match will be played at the Pankritio Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Greece team news

Greece are not expected to tinker too much with the lineup that dispatched Slovakia. Pavlidis should once again lead the line, supported by a lively attacking trio of Konstantinos Karetsas, Giannis Konstantelias, and Christos Tzolis. In midfield, Christos Zafeiris and Dimitrios Kourbelis are likely to anchor the central areas, while the defense could see Panagiotis Retsos and Konstantinos Koulierakis paired at centre-back.

Bulgaria team news

On the Bulgarian side, goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov is likely to retain his spot between the posts, with a defensive quartet of Viktor Popov, Kristian Dimitrov, Aleks Petkov, and Anton Nedyalkov in front of him. Up top, Kolev, fresh off his two-goal performance, should spearhead the attack, with Bozhidar Kraev and Ilian Iliev Jr., the manager’s son, expected to provide width and support.

Head-to-Head Record

GRE Last match BGR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Greece 2 - 0 Bulgaria 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

