How to watch today's Gotham vs San Diego Wave NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham and San Diego Wave, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will take on San Diego Wave in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Friday.

This is part of the ongoing 2025 season, with Gotham FC currently sitting seventh in the league standings and San Diego Wave FC positioned fourth. Historically, San Diego has dominated the head-to-head series over the past three seasons, although Gotham secured their first-ever win against the Wave last June with a 2-1 victory featuring a goal from Rose Lavelle and a stoppage-time winner by Maycee Bell.

San Diego enters this game on a four-match unbeaten streak. Gotham FC, meanwhile, comes off a narrow 1-0 loss to Racing Louisville and a scoreless draw with Chicago.

How to watch Gotham vs San Diego Wave online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, NWSL+ and MSG in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Friday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC’s Esther González stands out as the NWSL’s leading scorer this season with seven goals, having set league records for quick multiple-goal performances. She will be the one to watch out for in the final third as Gotham chase a win.

There are fresh injury concerns or suspensions in the team.

San Diego Wave FC team news

Key players to watch include San Diego’s young midfielder Kimmi Ascanio, who has been influential with three goal contributions in the last four matches and recently scored a diving header against Portland.

With no fresh injury concerns, the Wave will be confident of delivering a winning performance.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

