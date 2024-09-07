+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Gotham vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will host Houston Dash up next in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

The hosts have accumulated 34 points from 18 league matches and are in fourth place. They are 10 points behind the league leaders and will be hoping to close that gap down.

Houston Dash's form has been terrible, and they are stuck at the bottom of the standings. They have only managed to win three games this season and will be desperate to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gotham vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, ESPN+, ESPN 2 and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gotham vs Houston Dash kick-off time

Date:September 7, 2024
Kick-off time:1 pm ET
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Gotham team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Gotham camp ahead of their clash against the bottom-placed Houston Dash.

Ella Stevens is the player to watch out for as she is the leading goal scorer for Gotham with six goals.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Nighswonger, Davidson, Sonnett, Bruninha; Sheehan, Martin; Dunn, Lavelle, Ryan; Stevens

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, A. Smith, Berger, Miller
Defenders:Nighswonger, Bruninha, O'Hara, Torres, Edmonds, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Lopez
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Martin, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan
Forwards:Gonzalez, Williams, Stevens, Dunn, T. Smith, Purce, Stengel

Houston Dash team news

Despite their poor league form, Houston's Jane Campbell still has six clean sheets to her name so far. They will need another one of those this weekend.

Houston Dash predicted XI: McKinney; Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs; Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen; Alozie, Bachmann

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Campbell, Hinz, McKinney
Defenders:Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Nielsen, Soto, Tarciane
Midfielders:Alves, Briede, Hirst, Petersen, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, van Zanten
Forwards:Alozie, Bachmann, Kizer, Nagasato, Olivieri, Ordonez, Patterson, West

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
09/05/24Houston Dash 0 - 1 Gotham FCNWSL
02/10/23Gotham FC 0 - 2 Houston DashNWSL
12/06/23Houston Dash 1 - 1 Gotham FCNWSL
18/08/22Houston Dash 2 - 1 Gotham FCNWSL
01/08/22Gotham FC 2 - 4 Houston DashNWSL

Useful links

