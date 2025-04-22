How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Minnesota Wild, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Game 2 of the opening-round playoff clash between the Vegas Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild drops the puck Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena, with Vegas holding a 1-0 series edge.

Despite finally icing a healthy lineup, the Wild couldn't shake the narrow margin for error that’s dogged them all season. Their offense, often depleted by injuries, showed flashes—but not enough to keep pace with a sharp Vegas squad.

In Sunday’s series opener, the Golden Knights capitalized on one of just two Minnesota penalties, seizing momentum midway through the second period when Pavel Dorofeyev snapped a 1-1 deadlock with a power-play marker. Early in the third, Brett Howden extended the lead on a textbook counterattack, finishing a rapid two-pass breakout to make it 3-1.

That goal would stand as the winner, even after Matt Boldy gave the Wild a late spark with a slick wraparound tally—his second of the night and first multi-goal playoff performance. But Minnesota couldn’t find the equalizer, and with their net empty in the final seconds, Howden sealed the deal with his second of the game.

Adin Hill turned aside 19 shots for the Golden Knights, while Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves for Minnesota. The Wild came up empty on their lone power play late in the third—a missed opportunity that loomed large in a tightly contested opener.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Golden Knights and the Wild will meet in an epic NHL action on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT.

Date Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Vegas Golden Knights vs Minnesota Wild team news & key players

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Tomas Hertl was a standout performer, opening the scoring and then adding an assist to his tally. Since January 11, Hertl has been one of the most lethal players in the NHL, tallying 22 goals in 33 games (including both the regular season and playoffs). That puts him third in goals per game, trailing only Leon Draisaitl and David Pastrnak. Over that stretch, Hertl has amassed 37 points, averaging 1.12 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon has a knack for acquiring top-tier talent that somehow falls through the cracks, with notable additions like Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Alex Pietrangelo, and Shea Theodore. Now, Hertl joins that list, bringing a top-line center presence to the Golden Knights. Alongside Eichel, William Karlsson, and Nic Roy, Vegas boasts the most formidable group of centers in the NHL.

Meanwhile, Adin Hill continues to be the backbone of Vegas' success in goal. He delivered key stops when his team needed him most in the third period, while also holding steady early in the game as Vegas settled into its rhythm. Since returning from the 4Nations Face-Off, Hill has been nearly unbeatable, sporting a 13-3-1 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .919 save percentage, solidifying his place as one of the league's top goaltenders.

Minnesota Wild team news

The Wild's top line was firing on all cylinders, with Matt Boldy netting two goals and Kirill Kaprizov assisting on both. Minnesota’s top trio continues to be a significant asset, proving to be a headache for opposing teams. The Wild were methodical in their approach, creating scoring opportunities while maintaining their discipline.

On Sunday, Boldy was one of the most visible players on the ice, even against a tough, playoff-tested opponent. His first goal came off a deft redirection of a sensational pass from Kaprizov, while his second was a result of his relentless pursuit of the puck and fierce determination around the crease. Selected 12th overall by the Wild in the 2019 NHL Draft, Boldy is in his fourth season and is coming off a career-best 73-point campaign (27 goals, 46 assists), firmly establishing himself as a key player for Minnesota.

