How to watch today's Girona vs Liverpool Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Girona and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Girona will take on Liverpool in the Champions League at the Montilivi Stadium on Tuesday.

The Premier League leaders have enjoyed sensational domestic and continental campaigns so far this season. They have won their first five games in this competition, and have conceded only one goal so far.

Girona are down in 30th, with just one win and four defeats from their first five fixtures. They will need a strong comeback but it will be difficult against an in-form Liverpool.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Girona vs Liverpool kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

The match will be played at the Montilivi Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

Girona will welcome back right-back Arnau Martinez, who missed the recent loss to Sturm Graz due to a European suspension.

However, they will be without key winger Viktor Tsygankov, who is nursing an adductor injury, and Yangel Herrera, who is sidelined with a calf problem. Midfielder Jhon Solis will undergo a fitness assessment after a sprain ruled him out of the Real Madrid clash.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without Alexis Mac Allister for their match against Girona, as the Argentine midfielder remains suspended after accumulating yellow cards in the Champions League.

There are other absentees for the Reds, with Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota not ready yet. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konaté, and Conor Bradley are sidelined for a longer period.

The Reds have been boosted by the availability of their first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker who has travelled to Spain with the squad.

