How to watch today's Girona vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Girona will take on Getafe in a La Liga game at the Montilivi Stadium on Friday.

With only one win in their last five games, Girona are desperate for points. They are eighth in the standings but could further drop down the table if their current form persists.

Getafe are down in 14th at the moment, but they are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures. That form should make this an interesting clash.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

The match will be played at the Montilivi Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 A. Danjuma Injuries and Suspensions 5 L. Milla

Girona team news

Girona will likely remain without Bojan Miovski and Arnaut Danjuma on Friday as both continue to recover from injuries. However, the hosts have no new fitness concerns ahead of the match.

Getafe team news

As for the visitors, Luis Milla is expected to miss out once again due to a muscle injury.

Aside from his absence, the team emerged from their narrow victory over Alavés without any additional setbacks.

