LaLiga
Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
How to watch today's Girona vs Getafe La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Girona and Getafe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Girona will take on Getafe in a La Liga game at the Montilivi Stadium on Friday.

With only one win in their last five games, Girona are desperate for points. They are eighth in the standings but could further drop down the table if their current form persists.

Getafe are down in 14th at the moment, but they are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures. That form should make this an interesting clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Girona vs Getafe online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Girona vs Getafe kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

The match will be played at the Montilivi Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Girona vs Getafe Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-5-1

4-5-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Michel

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pepe Bordalas

Girona team news

Girona will likely remain without Bojan Miovski and Arnaut Danjuma on Friday as both continue to recover from injuries. However, the hosts have no new fitness concerns ahead of the match.

Getafe team news

As for the visitors, Luis Milla is expected to miss out once again due to a muscle injury.

Aside from his absence, the team emerged from their narrow victory over Alavés without any additional setbacks.

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

