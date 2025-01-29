How to watch today's Girona vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Girona and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will conclude their Champions League league phase on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Catalonia to take on Girona in Matchday 8.

The Gunners have been clinical in Europe, positioning themselves to finish inside the top four of the league phase standings. With five wins from seven outings, last week’s commanding 3-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb has all but sealed their place in the round of 16.

Mikel Arteta's squad also carries momentum from a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over Wolves on Saturday, matching Liverpool's result to keep pace in the title race.

Arteta may have one eye on Sunday's crucial showdown with Manchester City, especially with Girona already out of contention in Europe. Michel's side has mustered just three points from seven fixtures, confirming their elimination from the competition.

Girona vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

The UEFA Champions League match between Girona and Arsenal will be played at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in Girona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET on Wednesday, January 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

Former Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, who found the net over the weekend, will be unavailable for selection after picking up his third yellow card of the Champions League campaign against AC Milan. A handful of ex-Premier League players are set to feature, including former Manchester United duo Daley Blind and Donny van de Beek, as well as Oriol Romeu, once of Southampton.

Paulo Gazzaniga and Arnaut Danjuma, both of whom had brief spells with Spurs, could also be involved. Meanwhile, Bojan Miovski, who made the switch from Aberdeen in the summer, and Miguel Gutierrez are sidelined with injuries.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal received a timely double boost in training on Tuesday, with Martin Odegaard (illness) and Mikel Merino (knock) both taking part after missing the victory over Wolves. The duo has traveled with the squad for the midweek clash in Girona.

Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly's three-match suspension has been successfully overturned, not that it affected his availability for this fixture. However, Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), and Ben White (knee) remain sidelined.

On a brighter note, Ethan Nwaneri made his first start since January 4 over the weekend, while both William Saliba and Lewis-Skelly—whose controversial red card caused widespread frustration—shook off minor issues to return to action. If Mikel Arteta opts to freshen up his lineup, the likes of Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jorginho, and Raheem Sterling—all of whom featured against GNK Dinamo Zagreb last week—could be handed starts. Gabriel Martinelli must tread carefully, as another booking would see him suspended for the next round.

With limited reinforcements in attack due to a quiet transfer window, Kai Havertz is aiming to find the net for a fourth consecutive Champions League outing.

