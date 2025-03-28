+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga Portugal
Municipal de Barcelos
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Gil Vicente vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga PortugalBenficaGil VicenteGil Vicente vs Benfica

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Gil Vicente and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news

Battling for a Champions League spot, Benfica are set to take on Gil Vicente in Friday's Liga Portugal tie at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

Bruno Lage's men are three points off leaders Sporting CP after beating Rio Ave last time out, while the hosts aim to distance themselves from the drop zone but will need to snap a winless run of seven league games after coming off a 1-0 loss against Santa Clara.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gil Vicente vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Gil Vicente and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Municipal de Barcelos

The Liga Portugal match between Gil Vicente and Benfica will be played at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos in Barcelos, Portugal.

It will kick off at 1:15 pm PT / 4:15 pm ET on Friday, March 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Gil Vicente vs Benfica Probable lineups

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Peixoto

Gil Vicente team news

Galos manager Cesar Peixoto would not be able to avail of the services of South African defender Yaya Sithole due to a ligament injury.

Brazilian forward Carlos Eduardo is likely to continue at the tip of the attack for the hosts.

Benfica team news

While Alexander Bah and Manu Silva remain sidelined with ACL injuries, Tiago Gouveia is ruled out due to a shoulder injury

Angel Di Maria, whose appearance was in February, is still battling a hamstring injury.

Standings

