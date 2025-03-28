How to watch today's Gil Vicente vs Benfica Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Gil Vicente and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news

Battling for a Champions League spot, Benfica are set to take on Gil Vicente in Friday's Liga Portugal tie at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos.

Bruno Lage's men are three points off leaders Sporting CP after beating Rio Ave last time out, while the hosts aim to distance themselves from the drop zone but will need to snap a winless run of seven league games after coming off a 1-0 loss against Santa Clara.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Gil Vicente vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Gil Vicente and Benfica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV.

Gil Vicente vs Benfica kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Municipal de Barcelos

The Liga Portugal match between Gil Vicente and Benfica will be played at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos in Barcelos, Portugal.

It will kick off at 1:15 pm PT / 4:15 pm ET on Friday, March 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 S. Sithole Injuries and Suspensions 6 A. Bah

16 M. Silva

47 T. Gouveia

10 O. Kokcu

Gil Vicente team news

Galos manager Cesar Peixoto would not be able to avail of the services of South African defender Yaya Sithole due to a ligament injury.

Brazilian forward Carlos Eduardo is likely to continue at the tip of the attack for the hosts.

Benfica team news

While Alexander Bah and Manu Silva remain sidelined with ACL injuries, Tiago Gouveia is ruled out due to a shoulder injury

Angel Di Maria, whose appearance was in February, is still battling a hamstring injury.

