Seattle Mariners v San Francisco Giants
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants return to Oracle Park on Monday to kick off a new series against the struggling Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants edged out a 5-4 victory over Seattle on Sunday, powered by Mike Yastrzemski’s solo blast and three RBI performance. Camilo Doval picked up the win in relief, working a full inning and giving up one run on two hits.

Meanwhile, the Reds dropped their third straight, falling 8-2 to the Brewers. Spencer Steer provided a lone bright spot with a solo homer, while Carson Spiers was tagged with the loss after giving up four earned runs across 3 1/3 innings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOH
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date

Monday, April 7, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT

Venue

Oracle Park

Location

San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

San Francisco's offense has been anchored by Wilmer Flores, who leads the club with four home runs and 12 RBI, good for sixth and fourth, respectively, in all of MLB. Heliot Ramos continues to shine as well, riding a nine-game hit streak and hitting .308 with three homers and three doubles. Rookie Jung Hoo Lee owns a team-best .344 average, while Matt Chapman has provided balance with power and patience, slashing .281 with two homers and seven walks.

The Giants will hand the ball to ace Logan Webb for the opener. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA through two starts, both on the road. He faced the Reds on Opening Day, allowing three earned runs over five innings in a game the Giants rallied to win late.

Cincinnati Reds team news

Cincinnati, off to a sluggish 3-7 start, turns to hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene, who counters Webb again after their Opening Day duel. Greene allowed just two earned runs and fanned eight in that outing but was left with a no-decision after the bullpen faltered.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in RBI with 10, ranking 12th across the majors, while Matt McLain paces the team with three home runs. TJ Friedl’s .289 average is tops in the Cincinnati lineup, and catcher Jose Trevino has quietly contributed with a .294 average, a double, and a homer.

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/30/25

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants

3-6

03/30/25

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants

3-2

03/28/25

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants

4-6

02/24/25

ST

San Francisco Giants

Cincinnati Reds

5-2

08/04/24

MLB

Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants

2-8

