How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The San Francisco Giants return to Oracle Park on Monday to kick off a new series against the struggling Cincinnati Reds.
The Giants edged out a 5-4 victory over Seattle on Sunday, powered by Mike Yastrzemski’s solo blast and three RBI performance. Camilo Doval picked up the win in relief, working a full inning and giving up one run on two hits.
Meanwhile, the Reds dropped their third straight, falling 8-2 to the Brewers. Spencer Steer provided a lone bright spot with a solo homer, while Carson Spiers was tagged with the loss after giving up four earned runs across 3 1/3 innings.
San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time
The San Francisco Giants will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.
Date
Monday, April 7, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT
Venue
Oracle Park
Location
San Francisco, California
San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players
San Francisco Giants team news
San Francisco's offense has been anchored by Wilmer Flores, who leads the club with four home runs and 12 RBI, good for sixth and fourth, respectively, in all of MLB. Heliot Ramos continues to shine as well, riding a nine-game hit streak and hitting .308 with three homers and three doubles. Rookie Jung Hoo Lee owns a team-best .344 average, while Matt Chapman has provided balance with power and patience, slashing .281 with two homers and seven walks.
The Giants will hand the ball to ace Logan Webb for the opener. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA through two starts, both on the road. He faced the Reds on Opening Day, allowing three earned runs over five innings in a game the Giants rallied to win late.
Cincinnati Reds team news
Cincinnati, off to a sluggish 3-7 start, turns to hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene, who counters Webb again after their Opening Day duel. Greene allowed just two earned runs and fanned eight in that outing but was left with a no-decision after the bullpen faltered.
Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in RBI with 10, ranking 12th across the majors, while Matt McLain paces the team with three home runs. TJ Friedl’s .289 average is tops in the Cincinnati lineup, and catcher Jose Trevino has quietly contributed with a .294 average, a double, and a homer.
San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/30/25
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants
3-6
03/30/25
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants
3-2
03/28/25
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants
4-6
02/24/25
ST
San Francisco Giants
Cincinnati Reds
5-2
08/04/24
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
San Francisco Giants
2-8