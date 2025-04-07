How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The San Francisco Giants return to Oracle Park on Monday to kick off a new series against the struggling Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants edged out a 5-4 victory over Seattle on Sunday, powered by Mike Yastrzemski’s solo blast and three RBI performance. Camilo Doval picked up the win in relief, working a full inning and giving up one run on two hits.

Meanwhile, the Reds dropped their third straight, falling 8-2 to the Brewers. Spencer Steer provided a lone bright spot with a solo homer, while Carson Spiers was tagged with the loss after giving up four earned runs across 3 1/3 innings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:45 pm ET/6:45 pm PT Venue Oracle Park Location San Francisco, California

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

San Francisco Giants team news

San Francisco's offense has been anchored by Wilmer Flores, who leads the club with four home runs and 12 RBI, good for sixth and fourth, respectively, in all of MLB. Heliot Ramos continues to shine as well, riding a nine-game hit streak and hitting .308 with three homers and three doubles. Rookie Jung Hoo Lee owns a team-best .344 average, while Matt Chapman has provided balance with power and patience, slashing .281 with two homers and seven walks.

The Giants will hand the ball to ace Logan Webb for the opener. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA through two starts, both on the road. He faced the Reds on Opening Day, allowing three earned runs over five innings in a game the Giants rallied to win late.

Cincinnati Reds team news

Cincinnati, off to a sluggish 3-7 start, turns to hard-throwing righty Hunter Greene, who counters Webb again after their Opening Day duel. Greene allowed just two earned runs and fanned eight in that outing but was left with a no-decision after the bullpen faltered.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in RBI with 10, ranking 12th across the majors, while Matt McLain paces the team with three home runs. TJ Friedl’s .289 average is tops in the Cincinnati lineup, and catcher Jose Trevino has quietly contributed with a .294 average, a double, and a homer.

San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds head-to-head record