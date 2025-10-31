How to watch today's Getafe vs Girona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Getafe host Girona at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Friday in a crucial La Liga encounter.

Getafe occupy 10th place in the standings with a solid recent run including a 1-0 win away at Athletic Bilbao. Girona, by contrast, are struggling at the bottom of the table, sitting 20th, and are desperate for points to escape the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Getafe vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Getafe vs Girona kick-off time

The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Friday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe’s squad is anchored by goalkeeper David Soria and defender Jonathan Silva, with veteran Borja Mayoral leading the attack.

The team has had a relatively strong defensive record at home, with five clean sheets so far this season.

Girona team news

Girona face a difficult test with defensive vulnerabilities showing as they have conceded the most shots on target in La Liga this season.

Cristhian Stuani remains the key goal threat with two goals, while Thomas Lemar is a creative spark. The team will likely set up defensively to absorb pressure and attempt to counterattack quickly.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links