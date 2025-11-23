+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoGetafe
Coliseum
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Getafe vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Getafe and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Getafe will host Atlético Madrid on Sunday at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in La Liga.

Getafe currently holds eighth place in the league, while Atlético Madrid is fourth with only one loss so far. This match is expected to be competitive as Atlético Madrid aims to maintain its top-four position while Getafe looks to climb higher in the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Coliseum

The match will be played on Sunday at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid lineups

GetafeHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestATM
13
D. Soria
21
J. Iglesias
3
A. Abqar
16
D. Rico
22
D. Duarte
2
C
Djene
8
M. Arambarri
6
M. Martin
23
A. Liso
5
L. Milla
9
B. Mayoral
1
J. Musso
2
J. Gimenez
15
C. Lenglet
16
N. Molina
3
M. Ruggeri
6
C
Koke
23
N. Gonzalez
8
P. Barrios
14
M. Llorente
10
A. Baena
19
J. Alvarez

4-4-2

ATMAway team crest

GET
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Bordalas

ATM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Getafe team news

Getafe are set to miss Davinchi and Yvan Neyou for the game as theyremain sidelined with injuries.

The team is unlikely to deviate from their usual starting XI.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, travel with fitness concerns of their own.

Robin Le Normand is ruled out with a knee problem, and both Giuliano Simeone and Jan Oblak are facing significant doubts ahead of Sunday’s match.

Form

GET
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

GET

Last 5 matches

ATM

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

