How to watch today's Getafe vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Getafe will host Atlético Madrid on Sunday at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in La Liga.

Getafe currently holds eighth place in the league, while Atlético Madrid is fourth with only one loss so far. This match is expected to be competitive as Atlético Madrid aims to maintain its top-four position while Getafe looks to climb higher in the table.

How to watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

The match will be played on Sunday at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

Getafe are set to miss Davinchi and Yvan Neyou for the game as they remain sidelined with injuries.

The team is unlikely to deviate from their usual starting XI.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, travel with fitness concerns of their own.

Robin Le Normand is ruled out with a knee problem, and both Giuliano Simeone and Jan Oblak are facing significant doubts ahead of Sunday’s match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

