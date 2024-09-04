How to watch today's Germany vs Nigeria Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Germany and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off the back of a victory against Korea Republic, Nigeria's Falconets will face tournament favourites Germany in their second FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup fixture.

The Falconets kicked off their campaign at the 11th FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Bogota with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Korea Republic, thanks to a late wonder strike from Flourish Sabastine. This crucial win puts the Falconets in a strong position to advance to the Round of 16.

Next up, Nigeria face a formidable challenge on Wednesday night as they take on three-time champions Germany, who enter the match as favourites after their opening win against Venezuela. The stage is set for an intense battle as Nigeria aims to defy the odds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany vs Nigeria Women U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Germany and Nigeria will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and FS2.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

Germany vs Nigeria U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET/3 pm PT Venue: Estadio Metropolitano de Techo

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Germany and Nigeria will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo in Bogota, D.C.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 in the US.

Team news & squads

Germany U20 team news

Germany kicked off their quest for a fourth FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup title in commanding fashion, delivering a 5-2 drubbing to Venezuela.

Sofie Zdebel, despite contributing a single assist, narrowly edged out Loreen Bender—who netted twice—to claim the Player of the Match award.

Germany U20 possible XI: Adamczyk; Gloning, Diehm, Veit, Schneider; Zdebel, Sehitler, Nachtigall; Bender, Steiner, Zicai

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beck, Von Schrader, Adamczyk Defenders: Veit, Ritter, Hils, Axtmann, Schneider Midfielders: Şehitler, Bender, Ernst, Zdebel, Diehm, Platner, Baum, Szenk Forwards: Gloning, Nachtigall, Zicai, Janzen, Steiner

Nigeria U20 Women team news

The Falconets are set to field a strong lineup, with Faith Omilana expected to take her place between the posts. In defence, the backline is likely to feature Comfort Folorunsho, Shukurat Oladipo, Rofiat Imuran, and Jumoke Alani, forming a solid barrier against the opposition.

In the middle of the park, Oluchi Ohaegbulam is anticipated to orchestrate the play, with support from Aminat Omowunmi Bello, Yina Adoo, Chioma Olise, and Olushola Shobowale to maintain control and dictate the tempo.

Upfront, the attack is expected to be spearheaded by Janet Akekoromowei, Opeyemi Ajakaye, Flourish Sabastine, and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, who will be tasked with leading the charge for goals.

Nigeria U20 Women possible XI: Bakare; Alani, Oladipo, Folorunsho, Imuran; Sabastine, Bello, Ohaegbulam; Sabastine, Okwuchukwu, Akekoromowei

Position Players Goalkeepers: Omilana, Bakare, Mgbechi Defenders: Oyinlola, Folorunsho, Ohaegbulem, Alani, Oladipo, Oladeji Midfielders: Imuran, Yina, Olise, Shobowale, Igbokwe Forwards: Sabastine, Ajakaye, Bello, Okwuchukwu, Nkpa, Osigwe, Akekoromowei

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

Useful links