How to watch today's Germany U21 vs Slovenia U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Germany U21 and Slovenia U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany U21 opens their UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign against Slovenia U21 at the Pod Zoborom Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams topped their qualifying groups, but Germany enters as heavy favorites, boasting a rich tournament pedigree and a formidable unbeaten streak, while Slovenia is seeking their first win at this level after qualifying impressively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany U21 vs Slovenia U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Germany U21 vs Slovenia U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. B Stadion pod Zoborom

The match will be played at the Pod Zoborom Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Germany U21 team news

Germany U21, managed by Antonio Di Salvo, arrives in excellent form, unbeaten in their last 15 matches and fresh from a 3-1 friendly win over Spain in which Nick Woltemade scored a hat-trick.

The squad is stacked with Bundesliga regulars, including key players like captain Eric Martel, creative midfielder Paul Nebel, and forward Woltemade, who netted 12 goals and 2 assists in 28 club matches last season.

The Germans are known for their attacking prowess, averaging over three goals per game, but have occasionally shown defensive frailties. Importantly, all selected squad members are fit and available, with no injuries or suspensions reported ahead of the opener.

Slovenia U21 team news

Slovenia U21, making just their second appearance in the finals after debuting as co-hosts in 2021, come into the tournament after finishing top of their qualifying group ahead of France. Their recent form is less convincing, with just one win in their last five matches and a 1-0 friendly defeat to Finland preceding the tournament.

The squad is at full strength, with no injuries or suspensions reported, allowing coach Andrej Razdrh to field his best eleven. Versatile midfielder Dino Kojic is expected to play a key role, while Potocnik leads the attack in their likely 4-2-3-1 formation.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GER Last 2 matches SVN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Germany U21 1 - 1 Slovenia U21

Germany U21 3 - 0 Slovenia U21 4 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links