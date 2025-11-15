+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoGeorgia
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena
team-logoSpain
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Georgia vs Spain World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Georgia and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Georgia will host Spain on Saturday in a crucial UEFA World Cup qualifying match at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

Spain tops Group E with a perfect record so far, boasting 12 points from four matches, while Georgia sits third, trailing in points and looking to keep their slim hopes of qualification alive. Spain has dominated recent meetings, winning eight of their past nine encounters against Georgia, who have only one win in this head-to-head rivalry.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Georgia vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Georgia vs Spain kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. E
Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena

The match will be played on Saturday in a crucial World Cup qualifying, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Georgia vs Spain lineups

GeorgiaHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestESP
1
G. Mamardashvili
2
V. Mamuchashvili
14
L. Lochoshvili
5
S. Goglichidze
13
G. Gocholeishvili
22
I. Tabatadze
15
A. Mekvabishvili
10
Z. Davitashvili
17
O. Kiteishvili
7
C
K. Kvaratskhelia
8
B. Zivzivadze
23
C
U. Simon
14
A. Laporte
12
P. Porro
22
M. Cucurella
15
P. Cubarsi
8
F. Ruiz
18
M. Zubimendi
6
M. Merino
7
F. Torres
16
A. Baena
21
M. Oyarzabal

4-3-3

ESPAway team crest

GEO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Sagnol

ESP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. de la Fuente

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Georgia team news

Georgia will be without forward Georges Mikautadze, who is sidelined with an injury. Despite this, the team has shown resilience in qualifying matches, with key players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Levan Shengelia providing attacking options.

Spain team news

Spain enters the match with a full-strength squad but will miss young winger Lamine Yamal due to injury. The team is strong offensively with players like Pedri, Mikel Merino, and forward Ferran Torres expected to shine.

Spain's depth and quality across midfield and attack are significant advantages, and coach Luis de la Fuente will look to continue the team's winning momentum to secure early qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Form

GEO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ESP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

GEO

Last 5 matches

ESP

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

20
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

