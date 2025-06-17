How to watch today's Georgia U21 vs Portugal U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Georgia U21 and Portugal U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Georgia U21 and Portugal U21 meet in a decisive Group C clash at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Euro U21) on Tuesday at Štadión na Sihoti in Trencin, Slovakia.

With just a point separating the teams in the standings—Portugal leading the group and Georgia sitting third—both sides have everything to play for as they chase a spot in the knockout stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Georgia U21 vs Portugal U21 kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Štadión na Sihoti, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Georgia U21 team news

Georgia U21 began their tournament with an impressive 2-1 victory over Poland U21, showcasing their attacking intent but also revealing some defensive frailties. In their second match, Georgia lost a dramatic 3-2 contest to France U21, conceding a stoppage-time winner after twice fighting back. Their four goals at these finals have all come in the second half, underlining their resilience and ability to respond under pressure.

Forwards like Giorgi Abuashvili and Vasileios Gkorteziani have been key contributors, and Georgia’s system relies on quick transitions and measured possession. However, their defense can be vulnerable against high-tempo, possession-oriented opponents like Portugal.

Portugal U21 team news

Portugal U21 enter this fixture unbeaten, having followed a 0-0 draw with France by dismantling Poland 5-0 in their most recent outing. Rui Jorge’s side has yet to concede a goal in the tournament, displaying both attacking flair and defensive discipline.

Portugal thrive on wide play, quick transitions, and high passing accuracy—demonstrated by their 880 passes at 88% accuracy across the last five matches. Geovany Quenda has been a standout performer, contributing two goals in as many games, while Fábio Silva and Roger Fernandes add further attacking depth

