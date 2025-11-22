How to watch Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No.16 Georgia Tech, sitting at 9-1 and very much in the ACC title hunt, welcomes Pittsburgh to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday for a conference clash with major postseason implications.

The Yellow Jackets are riding high after edging Boston College 36-34, keeping their grip near the top of the league standings at 6-1.

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh: Date and kick-off time

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh on TV & stream live online

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh news & key players

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team news

Georgia Tech has become must-see TV this season thanks to one of the most electric offenses in college football. The Yellow Jackets top the nation with a blistering 496.7 yards per game, and they do it with a nearly perfect blend of air and ground production. Their passing game sits inside the top 30, the rushing attack is top 10, and quarterback Haynes King is the engine behind it all, playing with the swagger of a dark-horse Heisman candidate. King has thrown for 2,259 yards and also leads the Jackets on the ground with 807 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, making him a nightmare for any defense to contain.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Pitt’s, meanwhile, is powered by quarterback Mason Heintschel, who has piled up 1,676 passing yards with 12 touchdowns against six picks. He’s been steady, though not spectacular, completing 61.8% of his throws and sitting middle-of-the-pack nationally in QBR at No. 65. Heintschel is looking to shake off a rough outing versus Notre Dame, and he should have opportunities against a Georgia Tech secondary ranked 105th in the country. The real headache for the Panthers, however, is their run game, or lack of it. Averaging just 119 yards on the ground (110th nationally), Pitt constantly finds itself behind the sticks, forcing Heintschel into long-yardage situations that tend to unravel quickly.