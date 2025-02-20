How to watch today's Galatasaray vs AZ Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Galatasaray and AZ Alkmaar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League at the Rams Global Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat in the first leg of this knockout stage playoff and will be desperate to bounce back. They need a massive comeback to stand a chance but will be hoping the home advantage in the second leg can play a part.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Rams Global Stadyumu

The match will be played at the Rams Global Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray will welcome back Davinson Sánchez, Lucas Torreira, and Victor Osimhen from suspension.

Álvaro Morata is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Mauro Icardi remains out with an ACL problem.

The hosts will also be without Yunus Akgün and Ismail Jakobs, both nursing muscular injuries. Kaan Ayhan is unavailable after being sent off in Alkmaar, leaving a gap in the defensive lineup.

AZ Alkmaar team news

AZ meanwhile continue to deal with injury setbacks, as Ruben van Bommel, Sem Westerveld, and Ibrahim Sadiq remain sidelined. However, Kristijan Belic is back in contention after serving a suspension in the Europa League.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GAL Last 2 matches AZ 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win AZ Alkmaar 4 - 1 Galatasaray

AZ Alkmaar 1 - 1 Galatasaray 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

