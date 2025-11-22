How to watch today's Fulham vs Sunderland Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fulham will host Sunderland at Craven Cottage on Saturday for a Premier League match.

Fulham, currently sitting 15th in the league table, are looking for a crucial win to move further away from the relegation zone. Sunderland, sitting fourth, have surged in form with recent wins and are close to the top of the table, aiming to extend their unbeaten run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fulham vs Sunderland kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham will be without Antonee Robinson, who remains sidelined through injury.

With no other concerns, the team will be desperate to climb out of the relegation zone with a series of wins.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland have a far longer list of absentees to contend with. Romaine Mundle, Leo Hjelde, Habib Diarra and Aji Alese are all ruled out due to injury concerns.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Omar Alderete’s availability, with the defender considered a doubt for the upcoming match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links