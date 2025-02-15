How to watch today's Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest are enjoying a dream run in the league and are third in the standings, just three points behind second-placed Arsenal. They have been incredible all season and will be confident of picking up another win.

Fulham have won their last two games. They are ninth in the standings but will find it difficult to challenge the visitors.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, UNIVERSO and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Both Jiménez and Muniz have been finding the net when given the opportunity, but the Mexican forward currently holds the advantage in the starting lineup.

Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson are expected to miss out in this game due to injuries.

Nottingham Forest team news

Influential winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has resumed training this week and could be in contention for the visitors' trip to London.

However, striker Taiwo Awoniyi is a major doubt after suffering a broken nose in the recent win over Exeter, while goalkeeper Carlos Miguel also limped off in that match with a hamstring issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links