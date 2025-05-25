How to watch today's Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham host Manchester City at Craven Cottage on Sunday in their final Premier League fixture of the season.

Fulham, sitting 10th with 54 points, are out to secure a top-half finish and enter the match on the back of a 3-2 away win over Brentford. Manchester City, currently third in the table, are looking to cement their Champions League place after a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in midweek. City have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning each of the last five meetings, including a 3-2 win at the Etihad earlier this season and a 4-0 victory at Craven Cottage last May.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fulham vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The match will be played at Craven Cottage on Sunday, with kick-off at 11am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham are dealing with several notable absences for this season finale. Tim Castagne and Harrison Reed are both sidelined through injury, while leading scorer Rodrigo Muniz and defender Reece Nelson are also unavailable.

This leaves Marco Silva with limited options in defense and midfield, though the squad’s attacking depth remains intact, with Alex Iwobi and Willian expected to play key roles. Fulham’s recent form has been mixed, but they have shown resilience, winning two of their last three league matches.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City also have injury concerns, with Mateo Kovačić and John Stones both ruled out for the trip to London. Despite these absences, Pep Guardiola can still call upon a strong squad, including key players like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, and Kevin De Bruyne.

City have won four of their last five league matches and will be determined to finish the season with another victory as they prepare for a busy summer of fixtures.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links