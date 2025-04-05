+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa-Park Stadion
Stream live on ESPN+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fighting for a sport in Europe next season, Borussia Dortmund will clash against Freiburg in a Bundesliga game at Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

BVB heads into the tie on the back of a 3-1 home win against Mainz, while the hosts were beaten 2-1 by Union Berlin in their previous encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Europa-Park Stadion

The Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Probable lineups

FreiburgHome team crest

4-4-1-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestBVB
21
F. Mueller
28
M. Ginter
3
P. Lienhart
25
K. Sildillia
30
C. Guenter
42
R. Doan
18
E. Dinkci
8
M. Eggestein
32
V. Grifo
6
P. Osterhage
27
N. Hoefler
1
G. Kobel
23
E. Can
3
W. Anton
5
R. Bensebaini
6
S. Oezcan
10
J. Brandt
13
P. Gross
24
D. Svensson
26
J. Ryerson
27
K. Adeyemi
14
M. Beier

3-4-1-2

BVBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Schuster

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Freiburg team news

Goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, Bruno Ogbus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Merlin Rohl are out injured, with Florian Muller to be stationed in goal and the duo of Maximilian Eggestein and Patrick Osterhage deemed available for selection.

Ritsu Doan, Eren Dinkci, Vincenzo Grifo and Lucas Holer are expected to form the attack.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Defenders Emre Can and Niklas Sule are ruled out by injuries, while Yan Couto and Nico Schlotterbeck will face a ban here.

Going forward, Marcel Sabitzer and Serhou Guirassy are sidelined with knee and muscle injuries respectively. So with Pascal Gross and Salih Ozcan in the engine room, Karim Adeyemi is in line to spearhead the attack for the visitors.

Form

SCF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SCF

Last 5 matches

BVB

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

4

Goals scored

19
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

