How to watch today's Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fighting for a sport in Europe next season, Borussia Dortmund will clash against Freiburg in a Bundesliga game at Europa-Park Stadion on Saturday.

BVB heads into the tie on the back of a 3-1 home win against Mainz, while the hosts were beaten 2-1 by Union Berlin in their previous encounter.

How to watch Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Freiburg vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, April 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Freiburg team news

Goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, Bruno Ogbus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Merlin Rohl are out injured, with Florian Muller to be stationed in goal and the duo of Maximilian Eggestein and Patrick Osterhage deemed available for selection.

Ritsu Doan, Eren Dinkci, Vincenzo Grifo and Lucas Holer are expected to form the attack.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Defenders Emre Can and Niklas Sule are ruled out by injuries, while Yan Couto and Nico Schlotterbeck will face a ban here.

Going forward, Marcel Sabitzer and Serhou Guirassy are sidelined with knee and muscle injuries respectively. So with Pascal Gross and Salih Ozcan in the engine room, Karim Adeyemi is in line to spearhead the attack for the visitors.

