Women's EURO
Letzigrund Stadion
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's France Women vs Wales Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between France and Wales, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France face Wales in Group D of UEFA Women's EURO 2025 on Wednesday at Kybunpark in St. Gallen.

France are looking to secure a spot in the knockout stages after an impressive start, while Wales aim to recover from a tough tournament debut and off-field disruption.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France vs Wales online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, VIX and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

France vs Wales kick-off time

Women's EURO - Grp. D
Letzigrund Stadion

The match will be played on Wednesday at Kybunpark in St. Gallen, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

France vs Wales Probable lineups

FranceHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestWAL
16
P. Peyraud-Magnin
13
S. Bacha
4
A. Sombath
5
E. de Almeida
2
M. Lakrar
8
G. Geyoro
7
S. Karchaoui
18
O. Jean-Francois
12
M. Katoto
17
S. Baltimore
20
D. Cascarino
1
O. Clark
2
L. Woodham
5
R. Roberts
6
J. Green
3
G. Evans
18
E. Morgan
7
C. Holland
11
H. Cain
14
H. Ladd
8
A. James
10
J. Fishlock

5-4-1

WALAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Bonadei

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Wilkinson

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

France team news

France opened their campaign with a statement 2-1 win over defending champions England, thanks to first-half goals from Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Sandy Baltimore. The victory extended France’s winning streak to nine matches in all competitions, making them one of the form teams of the tournament.

Katoto, now with Lyon, has scored four goals in 2025 and boasts 39 goals in 56 international appearances.

France are expected to field a similar lineup, with Katoto leading the attack, supported by Baltimore and Delphine Cascarino. The midfield, anchored by Grace Geyoro, has been dynamic, and the defense remains disciplined, conceding only one goal in their last five matches. There are no major injury concerns reported for France ahead of this match.

Wales team news

Wales, making their major tournament debut, suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their opener. Despite a disciplined first half, they conceded just before the break and struggled to recover, with further goals from Victoria Pelova and Esmee Brugts sealing the loss. This result extended Wales’ winless streak to seven matches, and they have not scored more than one goal in any of those outings.

Preparation for the France match was disrupted when the team bus was involved in a road collision en route to their final training session. Thankfully, there were no injuries, but the incident forced the cancellation of their last practice before the game, potentially affecting pre-match routines and focus. Defender Rhiannon Roberts, who recently returned from injury, is available, and the team has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.

Form

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FRA

Last 4 matches

WAL

4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

12

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

