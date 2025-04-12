How to watch France vs Wales 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's France vs Wales 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

France will be aiming to preserve their flawless record in the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations as they chase a seventh title in the competition’s history.

Les Bleues head into this weekend full of confidence after stringing together two convincing wins, including a commanding 38-15 triumph over Scotland in front of a raucous La Rochelle crowd last time out. The French side, guided by co-coaches Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz, has shown real cohesion and flair so far and has opted for continuity with just one adjustment to the starting lineup.

Wales, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the campaign amid a transitional phase under new head coach Sean Lynn. They were outclassed 67-12 by defending champions England in front of a record home crowd in Cardiff, but will now hope to produce a shock result against the in-form French.

France vs Wales: Date and start time

The Six Nations between France and Wales will take place at the Stade Amedee-Domenech in Brive, France, on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Kick-off in Brive is set for 7:15 am ET/4:15 am PT for fans watching from the United States.

Date Saturday, April 12, 2025 kick-off Time 7:15 am ET/4:15 am PT Venue Stade Amedee-Domenech Location Brive, France

How to watch France vs Wales on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

France vs Wales team news & starting lineups

France team news

Experienced winger Émilie Boulard is recalled to the XV, replacing Mélisande Llorens Vignéras, who misses out on selection. Boulard played a pivotal role off the bench in France’s comeback win over Ireland, injecting pace and precision as the side ran in three late tries. Up front, prop Assa Khalfaoui takes a spot on the bench, while back-rower Romane Ménager re-joins the squad after recent duty with France Sevens.

France starting lineup: 15. Morgane Bourgeois, 14. Kelly Arbey, 13. Marine Menager (co-capt), 12. Montserrat Amedee, 11. Emilie Boulard, 10. Carla Arbez, 9. Pauline Bourdon-Sansus; 1. Yllana Brosseau, 2. Manon Bigot, 3. Rose Bernadou, 4. Manae Feleu (co-capt), 5. Madouddou Fall-Raclot, 6. Charlotte Escudero, 7. Seraphine Okemba, 8. Teani Feleu.

Wales team news

