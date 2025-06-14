+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
EURO U21
Pod Dubnom
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's France U21 vs Georgia U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

France U21 vs Georgia U21

How to watch the EURO U21 match between France U21 and Georgia U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France Under-21s will be gunning for their first victory of Euro U21 2025 when they take on Georgia U21 at Pod Dubnom Stadium this Saturday.

The French were left frustrated in their Group C opener after playing out a goalless draw against Portugal. Despite dominating for long spells and carving out three golden opportunities, Les Bleuets couldn't find the back of the net and were forced to settle for just a point.

Georgia, meanwhile, rode their luck a bit in their curtain-raiser against Poland. They edged out a 2-1 win, but the numbers told a different story, the Georgians registered just one clear-cut chance all game, while Poland squandered four big openings. Still, three points are three points, and it leaves them with a real chance to qualify.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch France U21 vs Georgia U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the match between France U21 and Georgia U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

France U21 vs Georgia U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Grp. C
Pod Dubnom

The match will be played on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Stadion Pod Dubnom in Žilina, Slovakia, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

France U21 vs Georgia U21 Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

16
G. Restes
2
C. Lukeba
3
Q. Merlin
4
C. Matsima
5
K. Sildillia
8
J. Lepenant
20
A. Diouf
19
I. Doukoure
9
M. Abline
7
M. Tel
10
W. Odobert
23
L. Kharatishvili
16
I. Azarovi
15
S. Sazonov
18
G. Maisuradze
4
S. Khvadagiani
17
G. Sigua
10
L. Gagnidze
6
N. Lominadze
7
L. Odisharia
9
G. Kvernadze
20
G. Abuashvili

4-3-3

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Baticle

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Svanadze

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

France U21 team news

France's Ismael Doukoure limped off late against Portugal as a precaution but is expected to be fit in time for Saturday's showdown. Castello Lukeba stands out as the sole member of the France U21 squad with senior international experience, giving him a clear leadership role among a youthful group.

Big names like Bradley Barcola, Malo Gusto, Leny Yoro, Millot, Hugo Ekitike, and Rayan Cherki have all been left out, leaving a noticeable void in star power. Between the sticks, Guillaume Restes is expected to retain the mantle as first-choice goalkeeper for this game.

Georgia U21 team news

Georgia are sweating over the fitness of goal-scorer Nodar Lominadze, who was subbed off on 66 minutes against Poland with a suspected knock and remains a doubt.

Despite enduring relegation from Serie A with Empoli, Saba Sazonov remains a central figure in Ramaz Svanadze's plans for Georgia at this tournament. However, his clubmate Saba Goglichidze has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

Irakli Azarovi has been a regular fixture and already boasts 19 senior caps. Yet, with stiff competition in the national setup and having narrowly missed out on a place at Euro 2024, the full-back will feature for the U21s this summer.

Meanwhile, promising defender Luka Latsabidze, who earned a senior call-up back in March, has been ruled out of the competition due to injury, dealing Georgia’s backline a noticeable blow.

Form

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

GEO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

FRA

Last 3 matches

GEO

3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

