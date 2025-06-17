How to watch today's France U21 vs Poland U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U21 match between France U21 and Poland U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France U21 will face Poland U21 at Stadion pod Dubnom on Tuesday in their final group-stage match of the UEFA European Under-21 (Euro U21) Championship.

The stakes are high for France, who sit second in Group C with four points and need at least a draw to secure progression to the knockout stages. Poland, on the other hand, have already been eliminated after two heavy defeats and are playing for pride in their last group game.

How to watch France U21 vs Poland U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

France U21 vs Poland U21 kick-off time

The match will be played at Stadion pod Dubnom on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

France U21 team news

France’s campaign has been marked by resilience and attacking flair. In their last outing, they edged Georgia U21 3-2 in dramatic fashion, coming from 2-1 down with late goals from Johann Lepenant and Thierno Barry.

France’s attack, led by the versatile and pacey Mathys Tel, has been potent throughout the tournament, showing the ability to break down defenses with both creativity and pace. Defensively,

France have also been solid, conceding just four goals in their last five European U21 Championship matches, and they have not lost in that span.

Poland U21 team news

Poland U21, by contrast, have struggled throughout the group stage. Their most recent match was a 5-0 defeat to Portugal U21, their heaviest loss since 2019.

The Polish side has yet to score a goal in the tournament, and their defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed, particularly in the first half of matches. Despite their elimination, Poland will look to midfielders like Jakub Kałuziński, who has shown flashes of creativity, to help them finish on a positive note.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FRA Last match POL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins France U21 2 - 2 Poland U21 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

