Everything you need to know on how to watch today's France vs Scotland 2025 Six Nations Women's Rugby clash - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

France will look to maintain their impressive start to the 2025 Women’s Six Nations when they welcome Scotland to Stade Marcel-Deflandre in La Rochelle.

Manaé Feleu guided Les Bleues to a convincing opening-round win over Ireland, as they continue their quest for a first Six Nations title since 2018. After six years of watching England dominate the competition, France are determined to break the Red Roses’ stranglehold on the trophy.

Scotland, meanwhile, will be eager to build on their hard-fought win over Wales. Under Bryan Easson, the team has made steady progress, steering clear of the Wooden Spoon in both 2023 and 2024. However, facing one of the tournament's frontrunners presents a significant challenge.

France vs Scotland: Date and start time

The Six Nations between France and Scotland will take place at the Stade Marcel Deflandre in La Rochelle, France, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Kick-off in La Rochelle is set for 9:00 am ET for fans watching from the United States.

Date Saturday, March 29, 2025 kick-off Time 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT Venue Stade Marcel Deflandre Location La Rochelle, France

How to watch France vs Scotland on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

France vs Scotland team news & starting lineups

France team news

Les Bleues will be missing key inside centre Gabrielle Vernier, who is sidelined after picking up a 20-minute red card in their triumph over Ireland. The influential midfielder has been handed a three-match suspension, though she could return sooner against Italy if she successfully completes World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme.

France starting lineup: 15. Morgane Bourgeois, 14. Kelly Arbey, 13. Marine Menager, 12. Montserrat Maédée, 11. Mélissande Llorens, 10. Carla Arbez, 9. Pauline Bourdon Sansus; 1. Yllana Brosseau, 2. Manon Bigot, 3. Rose Bernadou, 4. Manaé Feleu, 5. Madoussou Fall, 6. Charlotte Escudero, 7. Séraphine Okemba, 8. Teani Feleu

Replacements: 16. Élisa Riffonneau, 17. Ambre-Saadia Mwayembe, 18. Clara Joyeux, 19. Kiara Zago, 20. Axelle Berthoumieu, 21. Léa Champon, 22. Alexandra Chambon, 23. Lina Queyroi

Scotland team news

France vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Date Competition Home Away Score 30-Mar-24 Six Nations Scotland W France W 5-15 16-Apr-23 Six Nations France W Scotland W 55-0 10-Apr-22 Six Nations Scotland W France W 8-28 25-Oct-20 Six Nations Scotland W France W 13-13 24-Feb-19 Six Nations France W Scotland W 41-10

