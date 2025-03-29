France will look to maintain their impressive start to the 2025 Women’s Six Nations when they welcome Scotland to Stade Marcel-Deflandre in La Rochelle.
Manaé Feleu guided Les Bleues to a convincing opening-round win over Ireland, as they continue their quest for a first Six Nations title since 2018. After six years of watching England dominate the competition, France are determined to break the Red Roses’ stranglehold on the trophy.
Scotland, meanwhile, will be eager to build on their hard-fought win over Wales. Under Bryan Easson, the team has made steady progress, steering clear of the Wooden Spoon in both 2023 and 2024. However, facing one of the tournament's frontrunners presents a significant challenge.
France vs Scotland: Date and start time
The Six Nations between France and Scotland will take place at the Stade Marcel Deflandre in La Rochelle, France, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Kick-off in La Rochelle is set for 9:00 am ET for fans watching from the United States.
Date
Saturday, March 29, 2025
kick-off Time
9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT
Venue
Stade Marcel Deflandre
Location
La Rochelle, France
How to watch France vs Scotland on TV & stream live online
Streaming service: Peacock
Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
France vs Scotland team news & starting lineups
France team news
Les Bleues will be missing key inside centre Gabrielle Vernier, who is sidelined after picking up a 20-minute red card in their triumph over Ireland. The influential midfielder has been handed a three-match suspension, though she could return sooner against Italy if she successfully completes World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme.
France starting lineup: 15. Morgane Bourgeois, 14. Kelly Arbey, 13. Marine Menager, 12. Montserrat Maédée, 11. Mélissande Llorens, 10. Carla Arbez, 9. Pauline Bourdon Sansus; 1. Yllana Brosseau, 2. Manon Bigot, 3. Rose Bernadou, 4. Manaé Feleu, 5. Madoussou Fall, 6. Charlotte Escudero, 7. Séraphine Okemba, 8. Teani Feleu
Replacements: 16. Élisa Riffonneau, 17. Ambre-Saadia Mwayembe, 18. Clara Joyeux, 19. Kiara Zago, 20. Axelle Berthoumieu, 21. Léa Champon, 22. Alexandra Chambon, 23. Lina Queyroi
Scotland team news
France vs Scotland Head-to-Head
Date
Competition
Home
Away
Score
30-Mar-24
Six Nations
Scotland W
France W
5-15
16-Apr-23
Six Nations
France W
Scotland W
55-0
10-Apr-22
Six Nations
Scotland W
France W
8-28
25-Oct-20
Six Nations
Scotland W
France W
13-13
24-Feb-19
Six Nations
France W
Scotland W
41-10