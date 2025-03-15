How to watch France vs Scotland 2025 Six Nations Rugby clash: Livestream, TV channel, team news & lineups

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Six Nations game between France vs Scotland - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The curtain will fall on the 2025 Six Nations with a title-deciding showdown at the Stade de France, where France play host to Scotland in the final fixture of the tournament.

Fabien Galthie's men sit atop the standings heading into the last round after a commanding victory over reigning champions Ireland in Dublin. Now, they have the opportunity to seal the championship and set a new record for the most points scored in a single Six Nations campaign, having already steamrolled past Wales, Italy, and Ireland.

Meanwhile, Scotland's hopes of clinching the title are slim, with their erratic form throughout the tournament proving costly. They need Ireland and England to both suffer defeats while also running in four tries and pulling off a staggering 52-point triumph over France to have any chance of claiming the championship. Nevertheless, they will be looking to spoil France's party and end their campaign on a high.

Les Bleus can secure the Six Nations crown with a victory, but even if they stumble, losses for Ireland and England—against Italy and Wales, respectively—could still see France lift the trophy.

This encounter marks the 104th meeting between the two nations, dating back to their first-ever clash in January 1910 at Edinburgh's Inverleith.

France vs Scotland: Date and start time

The Six Nations Super Saturday wraps up with France hosting Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Kick-off in Paris, France is set for 4:00 pm ET for fans watching from the United States.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Stade de France Location Paris, France

How to watch France vs Scotland on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: Peacock

Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, holds exclusive U.S. broadcasting rights for every match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Subscriptions kick off at just $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually. Some games will also air on CNBC, though broadcast schedules vary—so be sure to check local listings for match times and availability.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Already a Peacock subscriber but currently outside the U.S.? A reliable VPN like NordVPN can ensure you stay connected and don’t miss a second of the Six Nations action.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

France vs Scotland team news & starting lineups

France team news

France have made two alterations to their starting XV ahead of their Six Nations decider against Scotland. With Antoine Dupont unavailable, Maxime Lucu steps in at scrum-half, while Gaël Fickou replaces Pierre-Louis Barrassi at outside centre, marking his 50th Six Nations cap, equalling a French record.

Grégory Alldritt will continue to captain the side, while head coach Fabien Galthié sticks with a 7-1 bench split, prioritizing forward reinforcements.

France starting lineup: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gaël Fickou, 12. Yoram Moefana, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Maxime Lucu; 1. Baptiste Gros, 2. Peato Mauvaka, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Thibaud Flament, 5. Mickaël Guillard, 6. François Cros, 7. Paul Boudehent, 8. Grégory Alldritt

Replacements: 16. Julien Marchand, 17. Cyril Baille, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Hugo Auradou, 20. Emmanuel Meafou, 21. Oscar Jégou, 22. Anthony Jelonch, 23. Nolann Le Garrec

Scotland team news

More Rugby news and coverage