How to watch today's Fortaleza vs Racing Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Fortaleza and Racing Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fortaleza will take on Racing Club as they kick off their Copa Libertadores group stage campaign at the Castelao Stadium on Tuesday.

Racing Club were in the lead after 25 minutes in their most recent outing against Independiente, but they were defeated 2-1. They will be looking to bounce back with a win here and will be confident of getting started with a win.

Fortaleza will be hoping to make the home advantage count, especially after defeating Fluminense 2-0 at their home ground in their mist recent outing.

How to watch Fortaleza vs Racing Club online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Fortaleza vs Racing Club kick-off time

The match will be played at the Castelao Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fortaleza team news

Fortaleza will begin their Copa Libertadores campaign with confidence after a solid 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the Brazilian Serie A last week. Under the guidance of Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda, the team boasts a strong defensive setup and an impressive home record against Argentine sides in international competitions.

Key players such as Juan Martín Lucero, Marinho, and Titi are expected to play pivotal roles, while the team will aim to capitalize on their home advantage at the Estadio Castelão. However, injuries to key defender Emanuel Brítez and others could pose challenges for Fortaleza as they seek to maintain their defensive resilience

Racing Club team news

Racing Club enter the match on the back of inconsistent domestic performances, including a recent 2-1 loss to Independiente Rivadavia in the Argentine Primera División. Despite domestic struggles, Racing has excelled internationally, having won the Copa Sudamericana in 2024 and the Recopa Sudamericana in 2025 under coach Gustavo Costas.

Players like Juan Nardoni and Maximiliano Salas will be crucial for Racing’s attacking efforts, though they face injury setbacks with Santiago Solari, Matías Zaracho, and Bruno Zuculini unavailable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

