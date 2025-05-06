How to watch today's Fortaleza vs Colo Colo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Fortaleza and Colo Colo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fortaleza host Colo Colo at the Castelão in a crucial Copa Libertadores group stage encounter, with both sides desperate for a victory to boost their knockout hopes.

The reverse fixture in Chile was marred by tragedy and suspended due to crowd trouble, resulting in a 3-0 forfeit victory for Fortaleza, but the Brazilian side have struggled for wins recently.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, arrive in poor form and under pressure to turn their campaign around. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fortaleza vs Colo Colo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, Fanatiz, beIN Sports and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fortaleza vs Colo Colo kick-off time

The match will be played at the Castelão on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fortaleza team news

Fortaleza enter the match on a concerning run of form, winless in their last seven matches across all competitions, with four consecutive draws. Their latest outing was a goalless stalemate with Sao Paulo in the Brazilian Serie A.

The squad is dealing with several injury concerns: Diogo Barbosa and Emanuel Britez are sidelined with sprained ankles, Moises Vieira is out with a thigh problem, Pedro Augusto remains unavailable due to a groin issue, and Tinga is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Defender Gustavo Mancha is also a doubt after picking up a knock in the draw with Sao Paulo. Despite these setbacks, Fortaleza will look to leverage home advantage and their defensive resilience to break their winless streak and keep their Libertadores campaign alive.

Colo Colo team news

Colo Colo’s campaign has been equally troubled, with just one win in their last seven matches across all competitions and a recent 1-0 defeat to Deportes Limache in the Chilean Primera División. The club is also reeling from the impact of the tragic events in the previous fixture against Fortaleza, which led to a five-match behind-closed-doors sanction and a fine from CONMEBOL.

Head coach Jorge Almiron is under pressure, and the team will be without forward Alexander Oroz due to physical discomfort. Colo Colo’s attacking options are limited, and they will need to find a way to break down a stubborn Fortaleza defense if they are to revive their hopes of advancing in the competition

