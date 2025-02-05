How to watch today's Forge vs Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Forge FC and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Forge will take on Monterrey in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round at the Tim Hortons Field on Wednesday.

After a run of four winless outings, Monterrey finally managed a victory in their most recent outing. Fidel Ambriz scored the only goal of the game as Monterrey beat Necaxa 1-0 to gain confidence ahead of this fixture.

Forge will find it difficult due to their recent form which has seen them lose four out of their last five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Forge FC vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Forge FC vs Monterrey kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Tim Hortons Field

The match will be played at Tim Hortons Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Forge FC team news

Forge enter the tournament opener against CF Monterrey with a revamped squad after key offseason departures.

Influential midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour has rejoined the team after having left last year but defender Garven Metusala, and all-time CPL leading scorer Terran Campbell have moved on.

The attack has been bolstered by the return of Mo Babouli and the addition of Brian Wright.

Monterrey team news

Lucas Ocampos will continue his recovery from a thigh injury and will be unavailable for selection.

Monterrey boss Martin Demichelis may also be without German Berterame and Jordi Cortizo for this game.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos may become the club's latest signing but he will not be ready in time for this clash.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links