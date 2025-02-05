How to watch today's Forge vs Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Forge will take on Monterrey in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup first round at the Tim Hortons Field on Wednesday.
After a run of four winless outings, Monterrey finally managed a victory in their most recent outing. Fidel Ambriz scored the only goal of the game as Monterrey beat Necaxa 1-0 to gain confidence ahead of this fixture.
Forge will find it difficult due to their recent form which has seen them lose four out of their last five fixtures.
How to watch Forge FC vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Forge FC vs Monterrey kick-off time
The match will be played at Tim Hortons Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Forge FC team news
Forge enter the tournament opener against CF Monterrey with a revamped squad after key offseason departures.
Influential midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour has rejoined the team after having left last year but defender Garven Metusala, and all-time CPL leading scorer Terran Campbell have moved on.
The attack has been bolstered by the return of Mo Babouli and the addition of Brian Wright.
Monterrey team news
Lucas Ocampos will continue his recovery from a thigh injury and will be unavailable for selection.
Monterrey boss Martin Demichelis may also be without German Berterame and Jordi Cortizo for this game.
Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos may become the club's latest signing but he will not be ready in time for this clash.