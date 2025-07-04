How to watch today's Fluminense vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense and Al-Hilal set up a surprise showdown in Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final clash after both sides pulled off major upsets in the Round of 16.

Al-Hilal pulled the rug from under defending champions Manchester City in a thrilling 4-3 extra-time victory, while Fluminense put in a composed performance to dispatch last season’s Champions League finalists Inter Milan 2-0.

Both clubs come into this clash in fine form and hard to break down. Al-Hilal are unbeaten in their last nine outings and even held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw in the group phase. Fluminense are riding a 10-game unbeaten run themselves and were unlucky not to nick all three points against Borussia Dortmund in the group stages.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Al Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Fluminense vs Al Hilal kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage Camping World Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Al Hilal will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 5 pm BST on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

The Brazilian side will have to cope without Rene, who's suspended, while Matheus Martinelli is a doubt due to injury. They shifted to a back three in their last outing, a tactical tweak that paid dividends against Inter.

Al Hilal team news

Al-Hilal, too, opted for a back three to overcome City, but they're expected to revert to a more familiar 4-2-3-1 setup. Aleksandar Mitrovic has been absent from recent matchday squads and is not expected to feature here either. They still have a golden boot candidate in Marcos Leonardo, who has netted three goals so far.

