How to watch today's Flamengo vs Penarol Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Flamengo will take on Club Atletico Penarol in the quarter-final of the Copa Libertadores at the Maracana on Thursday.
Flamengo registered victory over Bolivar in the previous round and will be confident of continuing their journey well past the quarter-final. Penarol suffered a defeat in their last Libertadores outing but a strong 4-0 win over The Strongest helped them book their quarter-final berth.
How to watch Flamengo vs Club Atletico Penarol online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Flamengo vs Club Atletico Penarol kick-off time
|Date:
|September 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET
|Venue:
|Maracana
The match will be played at the Maracana on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Flamengo team news
Flamengo may be without Nicolas de la Cruz and Michael due to thigh injuries.
Everton and Matias Vina are also sidelined for the season due to various injuries.
Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Allan, Pulgar; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araujo; Pedro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rossi, Cunha
|Defenders:
|Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley
|Midfielders:
|Pulgar, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo
|Forwards:
|L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa
Club Atletico Penarol team news
Leo Coelho and Maximiliano Olivera had come on to replace Lucas Hernandez and Jaime Baez in the starting lineup in the previous outing.
There are no fresh injuries in the camp and we should see a similar, unchanged lineup for this game as well.
Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Coelho, Mendez, Rodriguez, Olivera; Ramirez, Garcia, Batista, Darias; Silvera.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Babi, Silvera, Báez, Avenatti, Batista, González
|Defenders:
|Fernández, Ramírez, Sosa, García, Cristóforo, Cabrera, Sequeira, Rossi, Barbas, Darías, Fernandez, Acosta, Guisolfo, Olase
|Midfielders:
|Olivera, Mayada, Hernández, Rodríguez, Milans, Coelho, Méndez, Sosa, Gianoli, Herrera
|Forwards:
|Aguerre, De Amores, Morgan
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/05/19
|Peñarol 0 - 0 Flamengo
|Copa Libertadores
|04/04/19
|Flamengo 0 - 1 Peñarol
|Copa Libertadores
|17/11/82
|Flamengo 0 - 1 Peñarol
|Copa Libertadores
|20/10/82
|Peñarol 1 - 0 Flamengo
|Copa Libertadores