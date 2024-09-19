How to watch today's Flamengo vs Penarol Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Club Atletico Penarol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Club Atletico Penarol in the quarter-final of the Copa Libertadores at the Maracana on Thursday.

Flamengo registered victory over Bolivar in the previous round and will be confident of continuing their journey well past the quarter-final. Penarol suffered a defeat in their last Libertadores outing but a strong 4-0 win over The Strongest helped them book their quarter-final berth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about

Flamengo vs Club Atletico Penarol kick-off time

Date: September 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo may be without Nicolas de la Cruz and Michael due to thigh injuries.

Everton and Matias Vina are also sidelined for the season due to various injuries.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Allan, Pulgar; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araujo; Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley Midfielders: Pulgar, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo Forwards: L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa

Club Atletico Penarol team news

Leo Coelho and Maximiliano Olivera had come on to replace Lucas Hernandez and Jaime Baez in the starting lineup in the previous outing.

There are no fresh injuries in the camp and we should see a similar, unchanged lineup for this game as well.

Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Coelho, Mendez, Rodriguez, Olivera; Ramirez, Garcia, Batista, Darias; Silvera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Babi, Silvera, Báez, Avenatti, Batista, González Defenders: Fernández, Ramírez, Sosa, García, Cristóforo, Cabrera, Sequeira, Rossi, Barbas, Darías, Fernandez, Acosta, Guisolfo, Olase Midfielders: Olivera, Mayada, Hernández, Rodríguez, Milans, Coelho, Méndez, Sosa, Gianoli, Herrera Forwards: Aguerre, De Amores, Morgan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/05/19 Peñarol 0 - 0 Flamengo Copa Libertadores 04/04/19 Flamengo 0 - 1 Peñarol Copa Libertadores 17/11/82 Flamengo 0 - 1 Peñarol Copa Libertadores 20/10/82 Peñarol 1 - 0 Flamengo Copa Libertadores

