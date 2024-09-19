+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Copa Libertadores
How to watch today's Flamengo vs Penarol Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Club Atletico Penarol, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Club Atletico Penarol in the quarter-final of the Copa Libertadores at the Maracana on Thursday.

Flamengo registered victory over Bolivar in the previous round and will be confident of continuing their journey well past the quarter-final. Penarol suffered a defeat in their last Libertadores outing but a strong 4-0 win over The Strongest helped them book their quarter-final berth.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Flamengo vs Club Atletico Penarol online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Flamengo vs Club Atletico Penarol kick-off time

Date:September 19, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm ET
Venue:Maracana

The match will be played at the Maracana on Thursday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo may be without Nicolas de la Cruz and Michael due to thigh injuries.

Everton and Matias Vina are also sidelined for the season due to various injuries.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Allan, Pulgar; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Araujo; Pedro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rossi, Cunha
Defenders:Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley
Midfielders:Pulgar, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo
Forwards:L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa

Club Atletico Penarol team news

Leo Coelho and Maximiliano Olivera had come on to replace Lucas Hernandez and Jaime Baez in the starting lineup in the previous outing.

There are no fresh injuries in the camp and we should see a similar, unchanged lineup for this game as well.

Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Coelho, Mendez, Rodriguez, Olivera; Ramirez, Garcia, Batista, Darias; Silvera.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Babi, Silvera, Báez, Avenatti, Batista, González
Defenders:Fernández, Ramírez, Sosa, García, Cristóforo, Cabrera, Sequeira, Rossi, Barbas, Darías, Fernandez, Acosta, Guisolfo, Olase
Midfielders:Olivera, Mayada, Hernández, Rodríguez, Milans, Coelho, Méndez, Sosa, Gianoli, Herrera
Forwards:Aguerre, De Amores, Morgan

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
09/05/19Peñarol 0 - 0 FlamengoCopa Libertadores
04/04/19Flamengo 0 - 1 PeñarolCopa Libertadores
17/11/82Flamengo 0 - 1 PeñarolCopa Libertadores
20/10/82Peñarol 1 - 0 FlamengoCopa Libertadores

Useful links

