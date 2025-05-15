How to watch today's Flamengo vs LDU de Quito Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and LDU de Quito, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo host LDU de Quito at the Maracanã on Thursday in a pivotal Copa Libertadores Group C clash.

Both teams are separated by just three points in the group standings, with LDU currently sitting second and Flamengo third, making this a crucial fixture for knockout stage qualification. Their last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw in Quito, underscoring the evenly matched and defensive nature of these sides.

Flamengo vs LDU de Quito kick-off time

The match will be played at the Maracanã on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Flamengo face several injury concerns: Matías Viña is out until early June. Allan and Erick Pulgar are sidelined until the end of May.

Gonzalo Plata is nursing a knee injury but could return soon. Despite these absences, key players like Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, and Michael are available, providing attacking quality.

LDU de Quito team news

LDU de Quito arrive with a mostly healthy squad but will be without right-back Bryan Ramírez, who is suspended after a red card in the previous match.

This forces a defensive reshuffle. The team is otherwise at full strength and expected to use a compact 4-3-3, focusing on defensive solidity and quick counterattacks, with Melvin Díaz leading transitions.

